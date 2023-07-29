Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry elected Vice President of LGNZ

Saturday, 29 July 2023, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has been voted in as the new Vice President of Local Government New Zealand.

Seventy-five member councils from across the country voted Mayor Barry in for a three-year term at the LGNZ AGM in Christchurch yesterday. Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton has been voted in as President.

Mayor Barry is elated to take up the position.

"I’m really excited to take up the role alongside Mayor Broughton. I see the vice president role as one of supporting the President, and LGNZ’s National Council.

"I’m looking forward to advocating for all councils and playing my part in helping shape and navigate what’s ahead.

"Local government is going through change and uncertainty like never before. I see the next five years as critical in deciding what the next 30-50 years will look like for us."

The LGNZ National Council is the elected leadership of LGNZ. As well as being an elected member, National Council members also act as the governing body of LGNZ, setting and guiding policies, and overseeing them.

LGNZ is the sector’s advocacy and support body that lobbies the government on council’s behalf, while providing learning and development opportunities for elected representatives and council officers.

Councils have also decided to develop a collective position to take to a new government following the general election on the future for local government.

Mayor Barry says this decision shows local government is being proactive about its future.

"How Local Government is structured and works moving forward is vital for all our communities across Aotearoa."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is not merely the highest ranked newcomer on the Act Party list, he's also one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career in the pharmaceutical industry, Stephenson’s “skills” lie in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More


 
 
Government: Daylight Disinfectant To Modern Slavery

Kiwi's inadvertently pay an average of $34 each week to industries whose products are implicated in modern slavery. Organisations with over $20M in revenue will be required to report actions they take to address exploitation risks so that conscious Kiwi consumers will have more transparency about the products and services they consume. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in NZ is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington & Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

ALSO:

Episode Two

Episode Three

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 