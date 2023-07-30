Serious crash, Mackenzie Drive, Twizel - Canterbury
Sunday, 30 July 2023, 7:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
collision on Mackenzie Drive, Twizel.
Police were
called around 2:45am.
Initial reports suggest there
are serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area and follow diversions.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
underway.
