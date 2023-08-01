Southland’s First Big Road Reconstruction Project For The Summer Season Soon To Get Underway

The Highways South highway reconstruction and maintenance team, working for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, will be more visible in coming weeks as the preparation work for the summer construction and resealing season warms up.

The first cab off the rank is a one km section of SH1 north-east of Gore, where speed has been reduced for safety after the surface began to “bleed” in the late summer period, leading to potholes and temporary repairs.

This particular reconstruction work is likely to run through into November.

There is a large season of planned road reconstructions on state highways programmed for Southland this summer, says Justin Reid, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi in Southland.

The first big project - more than a kilometre of state highway west of Pukerau, north-east of Gore - will be reconstructed to improve people’s journeys, with initial drainage and earthworks starting mid-August, weather dependent.

“Due to the damage caused to the road surface by hot temperatures earlier this year, this location has been prioritized,” says Mr Reid. “It is important we get this work completed before warmer temperatures closer to summer cause any further damage to the surface.”

Road users should expect delays in this area while the work is completed. Temporary traffic lights and a temporary speed limit will be in place to protect road workers, road users, vehicles and the road surface.

Highways South acknowledges that this work will cause disruption for road users and appreciates the patience of the community and daily commuters/road users.

If there are concerns or questions around these works, road users can call 03 211 1561 to speak with the Highways South team, or sign up for email updates regarding interruptions and possible delays on Southland highways via Highways South Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HighwaysSouthNZ

Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/southland

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

