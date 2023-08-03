Hiroshima And Nagasaki: Commemorative Events In Aotearoa New Zealand 2023

This year is the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima (6 August) and of Nagasaki (9 August), which will be marked by commemorative events here and overseas. Below are the details of the online ‘Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ forum on Monday, 7 August; events in Auckland (5, 6 and 12 August), Wellington (11 August), and Christchurch (5 and 6 August); and some suggestions of things you can do wherever you are: joining the 2023 World Conference against A and H Bombs online from 4 to 9 August, and watching the Hiroshima and Nagasaki peace ceremonies live.

If you are organising a Hiroshima / Nagasaki commemorative event and would like it advertised in the online listings, please email the details to Peace Movement Aotearoa, icanz@xtra.co.nz - thank you.

Online ‘Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ forum

~ Monday, 7 August - Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Join us for this year's online ‘Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ forum to commemorate the atomic bombings, with poetry and presentations by: Rebecca Dudley, International Humanitarian Law Advisor, New Zealand Red Cross; Bedi Racule, Climate Justice Enabler, Pacific Conference of Churches; Peace Movement Aotearoa / ICAN Aotearoa New Zealand; and poet Krystal Elizabeth Selwood Juffa.

From 1pm to 2pm (NZST) on Monday, 7 August; spaces are limited, so if you would like to join us, please register at https://bit.ly/7aug23 as soon as possible, thank you. Organised by Peace Movement Aotearoa, in association with ICAN Aotearoa New Zealand and the New Zealand Red Cross; for further information, please contact email icanz@xtra.co.nz Links to share for this event: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/681672513989884 Tweet, https://twitter.com/PeaceMovementA/status/1684419823646969856

Auckland



~ Sunday, 5 August - Commemorating Hiroshima and Nagasaki, come along for a free community event which is open to teenagers and adults who want to learn more about the atomic bombings, discuss their significance today, and what you can do for peace. From 11.30am to 12.30pm at The Mezzanine Room, 773 New North Road, Mt Albert; organised by the Peace Foundation, contact email admin@peacefoundation.org.nz

~ Sunday, 6 August - 'Remember Hiroshima - Lest we Forget', a public meeting on NZ Defence and Foreign Policy issues, with speakers Hon. Matt Robson (former Min. Disarmament) and Assoc. Prof. Treasa Dunworth (Auck. Uni. Law), Community discussion Chaired by Greg Presland (Waitakere Ranges LB). From 2pm to 4pm, at Titirangi Community House, 500 South Titirangi Road (opposite Library); entry by donation. Organised by Laurie Ross, contact email laurie-ross@xtra.co.nz

~ Saturday, 12 August - Opening of the “Tūmanako! Children’s Art Works for a Peaceful World” exhibition: “Tūmanako! (meaning Hope!) is an annual art exhibition for tamariki/children and taiohi/young people to create works of art to share their aspirations for a peaceful, inclusive and nuclear free world in remembrance of Hiroshima Day. At a time of unrest and divisiveness, Tūmanako! enables tamariki and taiohi to learn about the root causes of violence and promote peace.” Opening ceremony and exhibition from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at the Paul Reeves Building, Auckland University of Technology (AUT), for details please email tumanako.artworks@gmail.com Organised by Soka Gakkai International of NZ.

Wellington

~ Friday, 11 August - Opening of the “Tūmanako! Children’s Art Works for a Peaceful World” exhibition: “Tūmanako! (meaning Hope!) is an annual art exhibition for tamariki/children and taiohi/young people to create works of art to share their aspirations for a peaceful, inclusive and nuclear free world in remembrance of Hiroshima Day. At a time of unrest and divisiveness, Tūmanako! enables tamariki and taiohi to learn about the root causes of violence and promote peace.” Opening is from 4.30pm to 6pm, at the Johnsonville Community Hall, 3 Frankmoore Avenue, Johnsonville, followed by a grand display of the artworks next door in the Johnsonville Library, from 6pm to 7pm. Organised by Soka Gakkai International of NZ, if you are planning on attending the opening, please RSVP to email tumanako.artworks@gmail.com

Christchurch

~ Saturday, 5 August - Commemorating Hiroshima and Nagasaki, come along for a free community event which is open to teenagers and adults who want to learn more about the atomic bombings, discuss their significance today, and what you can do for peace. From 11.30am to 12.30pm at Orauwhata - Bishopdale Library and Community Centre, 13 Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale Village Mall; organised by the Peace Foundation, contact email admin@peacefoundation.org.nz

~ Sunday, 6 August - Hiroshima and Nagasaki Commemoration: Join us to remember the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 78 years ago. There will be music, speakers and candles, join us in remembrance and to say “Never again”. From 11am to 11.45am at the World Peace Bell in the Botanic Gardens; organised by DSC, the World Peace Bell Association and WILPF Ōtautahi, RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/770483698105405/

Things you can do wherever you are

~ Join the 2023 World Conference against A and H Bombs online, from 4 to 9 August: “With the Hibakusha, Let Us Achieve a Nuclear Weapon-free, Peaceful and Just World - for the Future of the Humankind and Our Planet”. Organised by Gensuikyo (Japan Council against A & H Bombs), the full programme is available at http://www.antiatom.org/english/world_conference/2023index.html and the programme with zoom links for the sessions you can join online is available at http://www.converge.org.nz/pma/2023-World-ConferenceAgainstAandH-Bombs,ZoomLinks.pdf

~ Watch the 2023 Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony live - this year’s ceremony will be live streamed from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on 6 August from 7.50am to 8.50am (NZST = 10.50am to 11.50am) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBKTgehtMCw English)and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oekdxdWgrcM (Japanese) - details of this year’s ceremony are available at https://www.city.hiroshima.lg.jp/site/english/338305.html

~ Watch the 2023 Nagasaki Peace Ceremony live: this year’s Nagasaki Peace Ceremony will be live streamed from the Nagasaki Peace Park on 9 August from 10.40am to 11.45am (NZST = 1.40pm to 2.45pm) at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDNGH88Z8fcQ-OH5VA6yIVg

~ Updated event listings on social media: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PeaceMovementAotearoa/posts/685020696988399 Tweet, https://twitter.com/PeaceMovementA/status/1686591847140040704

