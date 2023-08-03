Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TAIC Calls On Maritime NZ To Address An Urgent, Potentially Lethal, Safety Issue With Commercial Boat Fuel Systems

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:49 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is calling on Maritime New Zealand to address an urgent, potentially lethal, safety issue with commercial boat fuel systems.

The urgent safety issue is that Maritime New Zealand’s survey system does not adequately assure the integrity and safety of fuel systems because the rules do not require that the entire fuel system is inspected. TAIC is recommending that Maritime NZ improve its system for boat surveys and alert marine surveyors and the broader sector to the importance inspecting a vessel’s complete fuel system.

TAIC makes the call in a preliminary report during its ongoing inquiry into the capsize of the i-Catcher, an 8-metre aluminium pontoon boat, at Goose Bay near Kaikōura on 10 September 2022.

The vessel capsized after contact with what initial inquiries suggest was a whale. The skipper and five passengers were rescued from the upturned hull. Police divers retrieved five other passengers from the air pocket inside the boat, deceased.

Evidence reviewed by the Commission’s medical consultant identified that all deceased passengers showed symptoms of petrol exposure, consistent with inhalation and absorption of petrol fumes. Petrol was on the water surface in the air pocket. Exposure to concentrated petrol fumes in a confined space affects the cardiac and central nervous systems and can rapidly lead to confusion, loss of consciousness and sudden death.

Chief Investigator of Accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam says the petrol had almost certainly leaked from flaws in the fuel system.

“A pipe connected to the secondary fuel tank vent hose had a hole that was the main source of leaked fuel,” said Mr Kozhuppakalam. “It presented a hazard that risked fire or explosion if fuel leaked when filling the tank, or risked fumes in the air pocket if the vessel overturned.

“The secondary vent hose was also ineffective because it didn’t vent to outside air; instead, it vented into the sealed metal tubing of a frame fitted to the rear of the boat.

“And there was another leak from the primary fuel tank vent hose where it joined the fuel tank and should have been secured with a hose clamp

“In i-Catcher’s thirteen years of commercial service, it was surveyed by five different marine surveyors. The Commission has yet to identify when the hole appeared, but not one survey report shows inspections of the fuel system below the deck plate, or any alert that the secondary vent tube did not actually vent to outside air.

“Surveyors are more likely to discover deficiencies if they are required to inspect the whole fuel system as a critical item – not just the parts that are easy to get to.

“This is about more than the i-Catcher; it is system-wide, nationwide because there are hundreds of boats like i-Catcher in our commercial fleet, tens of thousands more in the recreational fleet. And everyone on board a boat deserves for it to be safe.

The Commission is continuing with a full inquiry into this accident. A final report, setting out findings, safety issues and further recommendations, if any, will be issued at the completion of this inquiry. Lines of inquiry include, but are not limited to: cause of capsize; survey systems; life jacket education; and emergency response to maritime accidents.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transport Accident Investigation Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What China’s Current Economic Woes Signal For Us

Most of the time, our worries about China revolve around the military and diplomatic threat that Beijing allegedly poses to NZ & other Pacific nations. Stoking those fears is in the business interests of the military-industrial complex that sells us very expensive military weapons, but compared to the US & its allies, China is a third rate power, with little ability to project military force beyond its borders. More

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori's Illegal Cash Injections

In late July 2023, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via Party president John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. Investigative journalist Matt Nippert has revealed how hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via John Tamihere breached the Charities Act. More


 
 
Shine Collective: Horror Australian Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over 15 years has shocked and horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More

Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 