Police Investigate Shooting On Queen St
Auckland City Police are investigating a shooting that
occurred overnight on
Queen St in the CBD.
Two
people are in a critical condition following the incident at
around
11.30pm.
Police were called following
reports of a fight between a group people on the
corner of Fort and Queen streets.
Detective Senior Sergeant
Craig Bolton, Auckland CIB, says a small group of
people started fighting before one offender pulled out a firearm and fired a
number of shots.
One victim sustained a
gunshot wound to the head and the other received
a
gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Both were taken to Auckland hospital in a critical condition.
“We
believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no
ongoing risk
to the community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.
“Police have zero tolerance
for violence in public places, especially where
firearms are used, and are working to hold the offenders to account.
“We are following positive lines of enquiry
and as part of the ongoing
investigation, we ask anyone with information to come forward.”
One offender was
witnessed fleeing the scene on a Lime Scooter,
wearing
distinctive red and black pants and a red hat.
Police have completed a scene examination and are
now looking for all those
involved.
Anyone with
information in relation to the shooting is asked to contact
the
Police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing
job number P055553779.