Police Investigate Shooting On Queen St

Auckland City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on

Queen St in the CBD.

Two people are in a critical condition following the incident at around

11.30pm.

Police were called following reports of a fight between a group people on the

corner of Fort and Queen streets.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Auckland CIB, says a small group of

people started fighting before one offender pulled out a firearm and fired a

number of shots.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and the other received a

gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Both were taken to Auckland hospital in a critical condition.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk

to the community,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“Police have zero tolerance for violence in public places, especially where

firearms are used, and are working to hold the offenders to account.

“We are following positive lines of enquiry and as part of the ongoing

investigation, we ask anyone with information to come forward.”

One offender was witnessed fleeing the scene on a Lime Scooter, wearing

distinctive red and black pants and a red hat.

Police have completed a scene examination and are now looking for all those

involved.

Anyone with information in relation to the shooting is asked to contact the

Police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing

job number P055553779.

