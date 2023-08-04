Wellington Free Ambulance Recognised For Excellence At International Awards Ceremony

Wellington Free Ambulance has scooped awards for excellence in two categories plus the pinnacle Star Award at the recent Council of Ambulance Authorities (CAA) celebration in Brisbane.

The Awards given by CAA at their annual Conference are designed to encourage and acknowledge innovations from ambulance services throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Wellington Free Ambulance submitted and were finalists in three categories, with the international judging panel awarding:

Excellence in Patient Care – The Case for Prehospital Telestroke

Excellence in Mental Health and Wellbeing – The Review of Shift Pattern and Fatigue at Wellington Free Ambulance.

Star Award – The Review of Shift Pattern and Fatigue at Wellington Free Ambulance.

The Star Award is given to the most innovative and groundbreaking initiative across all categories. The Shift Pattern work that Wellington Free Ambulance has been recognised for looks at the impact and implications of shift work not only for staff but also for families, patients, and the wider community. The purpose of the work was to explore options that reduce the burden of fatigue long term.

“This initiative by WFA is another example of the innovative thinking, collaboration, and capability on display in the ambulance sector,” said David Waters, Chief Executive, Council of Ambulance Authorities. “The care and long-term welfare of our highly skilled people in each member service is one of the key strategic pillars of the CAA, and initiatives like WFA’s prize-winning project is a great example of new thinking to tackle what we all know is an increase in demand for our services and on our people.”

“To be recognised amongst our peers across Australasia is a credit to the hard work of everyone at Wellington Free, especially the people who have driven the specific projects that received awards. Their dedication to giving the best care possible to our patients whilst also caring for our people and their families is an ongoing priority, to be recognised internationally for this is hugely gratifying. “said Dave Robinson, Chief Executive at Wellington Free.

