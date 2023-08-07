Queen Street Homicide: Name Release

Police are releasing details of the man who died following a shooting on Queen Street, as the homicide investigation continues.

Today, Police can name the man who died in hospital on Friday.

He was Sione Tuuholoaki, aged 26.

“Our thoughts are with Sione’s family as they continue to grieve their loss,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says.

“This is a very difficult time for them, and we are ensuring they have support in place.

“Our investigation team are continuing to work hard to bring them answers and to ensure the person responsible is held to account.”

The second man injured in Thursday night’s incident remains in hospital in a stable condition.

POLICE STILL SEEKING PERSON OF INTEREST:

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says Police are continuing to seek sightings of Dariush Talagi.

Talagi has a warrant for his arrest.

“It is our absolute priority to locate Talagi and enquiries have continued throughout the weekend,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“It is only a matter of time Dariush, and now is the time to hand yourself in.

“My message to anyone who has chosen to help him evade Police is to do the right thing.

“Being an accessory after the fact is a criminal offence, and you could be put before the Court.”

Talagi should be considered dangerous and the public should not approach him.

If you sight Talagi, please contact 111 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230804/3399.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

