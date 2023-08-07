MTFJ Placement Takes First Step To Home Ownership

A Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) placement has taken his first step to home ownership.

Just over one month into his placement, Ben Fowler (18) has joined KiwiSaver through his new employment as an insulated panel installer with Paneltech Contractors.

“The company has helped me set up a bank account and I'm keen to start budgeting,” Fowler says.

By joining KiwiSaver, Ben is looking forward to saving enough for his first home loan as part of the financial goals he has set himself.

Hurunui District Council MTFJ Business Connector Chris King says secure employment provides important life skills that are over and above remuneration, as well as skills that are transferable to other positions and industries.

Paneltech is helping Fowler get his Restricted Driver’s Licence, building on Fowler’s Learner Licence, which he obtained through the MTFJ programme. Over the past month, Fowler has done Site Safe training and has ticked off his height safety course.

“I’ve already learnt a lot and I enjoy the work – I’ve even built a few walls!"

Paneltech Contractors directors Graham and Leonie Smith say Paneltech, which builds and maintains insulated panel buildings, including chillers, freezers, tiny homes and offices, had been glad to support a young person needing help onto the first rung of employment.

"Like a lot of companies in the building industry, we were looking for staff, especially keen, reliable young people who were looking to grow a career in construction. This was with the intention of having them work beside our staff and develop into skilled trades people," Graham Smith says.

"Chris and Prudence from the Council's MTFJ programme provided us with the opportunity to meet and trial young people who needed some extra support to get into the workforce. MTFJ has given us the opportunity to give back to the community. As the saying goes, 'it takes a community to grow a young person', and Leonie and I, along with the Paneltech team, are privileged to support these young people and the programme.

"Ben is a great success story. He came to us from the MTFJ programme on a trial and really impressed us with his focus on learning and working with the team. He is now a full-time team member and is making excellent progress in learning the trade of an insulated panel installer," Smith says.

Fowler’s mum, Kristin, says the opportunities provided by MTFJ for Fowler have been “life changing.”

“It’s been a positive change right from the very start of joining the MTFJ programme — Ben getting his Learner Licence and seeing his wellbeing, confidence and self-esteem

grow . . . MTFJ has delivered many things that I couldn’t have as a parent.”

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black says Hurunui Council had been an early adopter of the MTFJ programme and stories like Fowler’s demonstrate the programme's value. “Our young people in Hurunui can go far with the support of our local businesses through the great relationships that are built through MTFJ.”

Fowler credits the MTFJ programme for getting him work ready. There’s one challenge, however, that he still needs to knock off. With an average lunch consisting of muesli bars and crackers, with the odd pie thrown in when he and his supervisor are on the road, he is keen to try his hand at creating something more substantial.

