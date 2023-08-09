Support For Library Passes $500,000 Mark

More than 30 years of support for Masterton District Library by the Masterton Trust Lands Trust is being celebrated following the latest grant of $25,000, which has seen total contributions since 1991 pass $500,000.

The regular annual grant, applied for by the Council, is used to buy high-demand books, where possible from local suppliers, and supports programmes such as One Book - Community, and the Beyond the Page Festival.

It also enables new lending opportunities for non-traditional items including ukeleles, board games, and a sewing machine.

One Book – Community is a Wairarapa-wide reading event that encourages everyone to read the same book and come together for discussion and activities to promote awareness of libraries and foster a sense of community through reading.

Books so far celebrated have been Martinborough author, Jared Gulian’s novel The Last Beekeeper, and Surviving Marmite, a memoir by Iran-born author Anisa Maclean.

Beyond the Page is a collaboration between five Wellington region public libraries, Masterton District Library, Hutt City Libraries, Upper Hutt City Libraries, Wellington City Libraries, and Kāpiti Coast District Libraries.

Beyond the Page allows people to experience libraries beyond books, including creative, energetic, entrepreneurial, tech-driven, and adventurous activities. Hundreds of events have been held at libraries and galleries across the Wellington region in the first five years of the festival.

Library and Archive Manager Tiffany Rawlings thanked Masterton Trust Lands Trust for their ongong support.

“We greatly appreciate the generous support of the Trust over a long period. It allows us to respond when we have books with up to 200 people on the waiting list, as well as offering activities that demonstrate what libraries can offer beyond books.

“One of our commitments is to spend our grants locally, wherever possible, so the benefit can be shared with the community.”

MTLT chair Christine Brewster said the library “has long been one of Masterton Trust Lands Trust’s core beneficiaries”.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating more than three decades of the Trust’s investment in educational opportunities for the people of Masterton.”

Trust support for the library goes back to 1872 when 160 pounds was voted “for the erection of a library institute”.

