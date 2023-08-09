Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Support For Library Passes $500,000 Mark

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

More than 30 years of support for Masterton District Library by the Masterton Trust Lands Trust is being celebrated following the latest grant of $25,000, which has seen total contributions since 1991 pass $500,000.

The regular annual grant, applied for by the Council, is used to buy high-demand books, where possible from local suppliers, and supports programmes such as One Book - Community, and the Beyond the Page Festival.

It also enables new lending opportunities for non-traditional items including ukeleles, board games, and a sewing machine.

One Book – Community is a Wairarapa-wide reading event that encourages everyone to read the same book and come together for discussion and activities to promote awareness of libraries and foster a sense of community through reading.

Books so far celebrated have been Martinborough author, Jared Gulian’s novel The Last Beekeeper, and Surviving Marmite, a memoir by Iran-born author Anisa Maclean.

Beyond the Page is a collaboration between five Wellington region public libraries, Masterton District Library, Hutt City Libraries, Upper Hutt City Libraries, Wellington City Libraries, and Kāpiti Coast District Libraries.

Beyond the Page allows people to experience libraries beyond books, including creative, energetic, entrepreneurial, tech-driven, and adventurous activities. Hundreds of events have been held at libraries and galleries across the Wellington region in the first five years of the festival.

Library and Archive Manager Tiffany Rawlings thanked Masterton Trust Lands Trust for their ongong support.

“We greatly appreciate the generous support of the Trust over a long period. It allows us to respond when we have books with up to 200 people on the waiting list, as well as offering activities that demonstrate what libraries can offer beyond books.

“One of our commitments is to spend our grants locally, wherever possible, so the benefit can be shared with the community.”

MTLT chair Christine Brewster said the library “has long been one of Masterton Trust Lands Trust’s core beneficiaries”.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating more than three decades of the Trust’s investment in educational opportunities for the people of Masterton.”

Trust support for the library goes back to 1872 when 160 pounds was voted “for the erection of a library institute”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal And Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be being told, would have had the business nous and deal-making expertise to pull off such a forward looking partnership, of the very sort that the climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More

Defence: Andrew Little Attacks China

The latest Defence Policy Strategy Statement marks a definite shift in NZ’s attitude to China. In belligerent language, it portrays China as “the major driver for the new era of strategic competition among states” and denounces Beijing for seeking “to grow its political, economic, and security influence in the Pacific at the expense of more traditional partners such as New Zealand and Australia.” More



 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 