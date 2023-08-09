Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Love The Beach? Tell Coast Care What You Think!

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Bay of Plenty communities are being asked to have their say about what matters most to them about their coast – and help guide the work of a programme dedicated to protecting and enhancing our coastal environment.

Coast Care’s Beach User Survey is currently open, with every submission helping to steer the future of the programme. All submitters will also go in the draw to win a deluxe beach picnic hamper worth $150 for having their say.

Coast Care Regional Coordinator Russell Knutson says the programme, which works with schools, community groups, corporates, and everyday good sorts to keep our coastal sand dunes in good order, has been in operation since 1994.

“Over the years our team has witnessed firsthand the power of community driven coastal restoration. From volunteer planting days to school groups learning about the importance of sand dunes, the programme is as much about practical application as it is education.

“It’s great seeing the different generations passing along their knowledge. Coast Care has been around for nearly 30 years, so the children taught back then are now bringing along their young ones to our events,” says Mr Knutson.

“Not only do our beaches provide a natural playground for us all to enjoy, they’re also home to many native animal and plant species.”

The survey was last held in 2014, however Mr Knutson says since then the programme has evolved, and he's hoping that the results from this one will ensure they remain on the right track.

“Hearing from our communities about what’s important to them is what informs our work. Knowing what local needs and issues are when it comes to our beaches means we can direct our energies there. From vehicles on beaches to coastal erosion, it’s about getting it right for our environment guided by community feedback.”

The survey is open until Monday 8 September, at www.participate.boprc.govt.nz

Tell Coast Care what matters to you when it comes to our beaches so they can keep doing what they do best. Take the Coast Care survey and be in to win a beach banquet picnic hamper worth $150!

Coast Care is a coastal restoration programme, run in close partnership with local communities, schools and authorities that aims to restore and protect the sand dunes along our Bay of Plenty beaches. All four coastal district and city councils (Western Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne) and the Department of Conservation are involved in the programme.

Learn more here: boprc.govt.nz/coast-care

