Taupō Museum’s My Neighbourhood Photo Competition

Taupō Museum is calling on young people across the rohe to photograph the everyday things they love about their neighbourhood.

Whether that’s the people, the places, special landmarks, shopping centres, playgrounds or works of art, the competition is to celebrate the museum’s upcoming Jellicoe and Bledisloe exhibition by photographer David Cook. Entries will be printed and displayed at the museum alongside the exhibit.

The competition will be split into three age categories (primary school students - Years 1 to 6; intermediate students – Years 7 and 8, and high school/college students – Years 9 to 13) with prizes for the winners in each group. Student entries will be accepted from 18 August to 21 September. Finalists will be judged by photographer David Cook and museum staff, with the winners announced on 3 October.

When Mr Cook moved into Hamilton East, he was drawn to the colourful, creative and chaotic lives of his neighbours. With camera in hand, he explored everything from backyard mechanics to Sunday roasts, inventing an intimate documentary of a state housing suburb in the 90s, moments before gentrification set in.

Taupō Museum exhibitions curator Kerence Stephen says she would love to see children and young people take inspiration from Mr Cook’s work.

“His photographs show a slice of life from that era. I’d love to see our local neighbourhoods through the eyes, and lenses of our young people.”

The exhibit is open from 26 August to 8 October. For more information and to enter visit www.taupo.govt.nz/photocomp

© Scoop Media

