Police Suspect Foul Play As Appeal To Find Jayden Mamfredos-Nair Renewed

Friday, 11 August 2023, 5:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police suspect foul play as the investigation to locate Jayden Mamfredos-Nair continues.

Today, Police are renewing earlier appeals to the public to help locate Jayden after he was reported missing nearly four months ago.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says concern has grown since Jayden was reported missing to Police on 24 April.

“Jayden has not contacted any of his friends or family in this time.

“While our investigation team has kept an open mind in this case, as time has gone on our concerns have only increased.”

Operation Violin has investigated Jayden’s disappearance. He was last seen at Birdwood Reserve in Ranui at around 8.45pm on Friday 21 April.

“The investigation team have done previous appeals, spoken to associates, and conducted extensive enquiries with CCTV. Searches have been conducted around the Western and Northern parts of Auckland,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“I’m afraid that with all the evidence gathered at this point in the enquiry, Police believe Jayden has been the victim of foul play.

“We are treating his disappearance as a homicide enquiry.”

Jayden’s family are still trying to come to terms with what has happened to their beloved boy.

They have requested privacy but have supplied Police a statement to provide media.

“We need to find Jayden,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“Police are renewing our appeal for information about what has happened to him.

“We are particularly interested in movements on the night of 21 April.”

Jayden was pictured on CCTV at Birdwood Reserve at around 8.45pm that night with two associates.

All three left in a vehicle, and this is the last time Jayden was seen alive, Detective Inspector McNeill says.

That vehicle is a black 2022 Toyota Hilux with no canopy.

"Police have identified these two associates, who are known to us, and they have been spoken to.

"They are both linked to the Headhunters gang and are not cooperating with police.

“Jayden was well known in this community and his family deserve answers.

“Forget allegiances, the time is now to do the right thing and speak up.

“We need to bring Jayden home.”

If you have information on Jayden’s whereabouts or what happened to him, please contact our 105 number and reference Operation Violin.

You can also go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference 230424/9683.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A STATEMENT ISSUED ON BEHALF OF JAYDEN’S FAMILY:

We, the family of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair are deeply concerned and distraught over his disappearance.

He was last seen on 21 April 2023 and has not been in touch since.

Our hearts ache with worry, and we are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being.

Jayden is a cherished member of our family, and we are desperately hoping for his safe return.

We strongly urge anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem to please come forward and contact Police.

Please help us bring our boy home.

We ask that you keep Jayden in your thoughts and prayers, and we are grateful for your support during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you.

