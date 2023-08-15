Laps For Lungs

In an extraordinary display of endurance and commitment to a cause, Victoria University marketing professor and ultra-marathon runner, Nick Ashill is challenging himself to beat his 2021, 24-hour non-stop run for Breathe Better September, by embarking on a 48-hour non-stop run around Boyd-Wilson field in Kelburn, Wellington. Dubbed 'Laps for Lungs', the run, scheduled from 8th to 10th September 2023, is aimed at raising funds and amplifying awareness around the impact of respiratory disease in New Zealand.

Supported by the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand and our Friends of the Foundation sponsors, Comfortech, the campaign hopes to underscore the urgent need for further research, education, and advocacy in the respiratory health sector in New Zealand.

Letitia Harding, CEO of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation, shares, "We are excited by Nick's monumental effort to support our cause. His dedication and this unique campaign will undoubtedly shine a light on the pressing respiratory health challenges many New Zealanders face."

For Professor Ashill, this is more than just another ultra-marathon. "Every lap I take symbolises the everyday struggles and challenges faced by those with respiratory issues. By channelling my passion for running into a cause so close to many, I hope to make a tangible difference in the respiratory health community," he said.

To further incentivise donations, each contribution made in support of Nick's 'Laps for Lungs' campaign at www.lapsforlungs.org.nz enters the donor into a draw, with a chance to win 1 of 40 Samsung AX90T Air Purifiers, thanks to the generosity of Mercury Energy.

Together, with every stride Nick takes, the community can assist by making strides in respiratory health education, research, and support. Join him in his journey, cheer him on, and make a donation to transform lives and breathe hope into the future of respiratory health in New Zealand.

