Public Invited To Resilience Workshops

If you live in Seddon, Linkwater or Rarangi, come along to an upcoming community meeting aimed at helping communities enhance disaster resilience.

The meetings, which will run as workshops with refreshments provided, are:

Seddon - 22 August from 6.30pm to 8pm at Awatere Memorial Hall

Linkwater - 23 August from 6.30pm to 8pm at Linkwater School

Rarangi - 24 August from 6.30pm to 8pm at Rarangi Community Hall

Marlborough Emergency Management has been awarded funding from the National Emergency Management Agency’s Resilience Fund to carry out a regional resilience analysis. This is to help identify focus areas for Marlborough’s work programme, Senior Advisor Community Resilience and Recovery Dave Parsons said.

“It will also help identify where work can be carried out to help meet the implementation of the National Disaster Resilience Strategy,” he said.

“Disaster resilience is our tolerance for and ability to deal with disruption, and locals are invited to attend meetings in Seddon, Linkwater and Rarangi.”

“The outcomes of the community meetings will support the project’s goal of identifying focus areas for our work programme and ultimately to enhance disaster resilience at the individual, community and regional levels.”

“We want to understand what disaster resilience looks like for each community, and what could enhance their ability to adapt to an emergency,” said Mr Parsons.

Further workshops will be run in other communities in the future.

© Scoop Media

