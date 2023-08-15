Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cyclone Gabrielle Didn’t Deter Student From Career In Agriculture

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Animal and Plant Health NZ

Without farm inputs, one-fifth of the Wairarapa farm where scholarship winner Tegan Mitchell was raised would have been rendered ineffective after Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Heading into winter, Kotu Station - a 1400 ha sheep and beef farm in the small rural community of Tinui east of Masterton - was looking “lush, green and promising,” says the Animal and Plant Health NZ agricultural scholarship recipient. “Overnight, the Whareama river rose higher than it has ever been known to, wiping out fences, washing away stock and burying the flats, woolshed, and yarding in a layer of silt and debris”.

“Having a surplus of feed one day and waking up the next with bare hills that had slipped right down to the parent rock was completely devastating”. Fortunately, agrichemicals can “turn a bad season, such as the one we have just experienced, into one that can still be productive and profitable”.

Climate change and an increase in freak weather events are also affecting crops. “Humidity provides the perfect growing conditions for weeds and pests which can damage yield and quality,” she says, adding that their use is “crucial for the sustainability of a farm and the livelihood of the farmer”.

The 20 year-old says that choosing to study a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Massey University was “the best decision I ever made”. Now in her second year, Mitchell is interested in soil science and agronomy, and is keen to share her enthusiasm for the primary sector with the next generation. As the Massey Young Farmers Club second year chairperson, Mitchell visits schools to inspire kids to pursue a career in agriculture.

Mitchell is applying to go on an exchange to Wageningen University next year which is ranked #1 in the world for Agriculture. She then wants to complete postgraduate agricultural research papers or a master’s degree before returning to work in the Wairarapa. “I am super excited about the endless opportunities in the agricultural sector and can’t wait to see where it will take me,” she says. “There is so much more to agriculture than just farming”.

When she hasn’t got her head in a book, Mitchell can be found on the hockey field or volunteering for Wellmates – a Lincoln University programme that focuses on rural wellbeing - something that speaks to her having lost a childhood friend to suicide back in 2014.

Mitchell attributes her work ethic to growing up on the farm, where she helps with docking, weaning, dipping and shearing.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Animal and Plant Health NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The 'GST Fruit & Veg' Saga

Any package that offers relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins & ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue - our GST food exemption should, as in Australia, remove taxation from all unprocessed food & ingredients. More



 
 
Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: Over Half Of Kiwis Struggling With Money

New research shows that 55% of New Zealanders are struggling with their financial situation, up 17% compared to February 2021 and the highest level since surveying began. Out of those surveyed, 51% say they are ‘starting to sink, or treading water’ and a further 3.5% are ‘sinking badly’. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 