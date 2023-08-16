Disturbed In Act, Police Arrest Six In East Auckland

Police arrested six people overnight after reports of cars being broken into in Sunnyhills.

At around 3.45am, a group of offenders were seen breaking into vehicles and Police were contacted.

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed into the area.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says two vehicles were seen travelling in tandem.

“One of these vehicles came to a stop in the Ōtara after spikes were successfully deployed on Ti Rakau Drive, and five youths were arrested by Police.

“Eagle has continued to observe the movements of the second vehicle as it travelled around the Howick and Whitford area.”

Spikes were again successfully deployed on the Panmure Bridge, and the driver was later taken into custody on the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

All six are aged between 12 and 13 and will be referred to Youth Aid.

“I would like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this suspicious activity to us, so we can respond,” Inspector Rakana says.

“A good description was provided to Police, and this assisted the Eagle crew when they arrived in the area.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

