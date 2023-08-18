Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes For Route 3 Bus

Friday, 18 August 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Following consultation with residents, a slight change for the Route 3, Ocean Grove to Ross Creek, bus in the Tainui / St Kilda area has been confirmed by Otago Regional Council (ORC).

Nearly 75% of residents were in favour of the route change.

Buses will start running the new route, which travels direct down Victoria Road, on 4 September 2023. The bus will no longer run on Cavell or Marlow Streets.

New bus stops will be located in Victoria Road, Culling Street and Royal Crescent.

The solid yellow line on the map shows the new route for the Route 3 bus which will start on 4 September.

“During the Safer Schools upgrades in 2020 we detoured the bus along Victoria Road and Culling Street, and found this worked well at the time,” says ORC Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne.

“Changing the route permanently will mean fewer buses on residential streets and better access for accommodation providers and sports venues on Victoria Road.”

The changes in brief

Route 3 buses in both directions will no longer use Marlow Street and Cavell Street.

Instead, the bus will go directly down Culling Street from Culling Park and then turn left onto Victoria Road, on its way to Tainui.

On the return journey, the bus will continue slightly further along Victoria Road, past Culling Street, turning right up Royal Crescent.

School students at Musselburgh, Tainui and Tahuna Normal Intermediate will have good access to the buses.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Isn’t A Real Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, and operate four new Posiedon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five new Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, and this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit and retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses and teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More



 
 
Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More

Government: Closing The Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: Comparing The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 