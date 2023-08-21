North Harbour Club Opens 2024 AIMES Awards Applications For Extraordinary Local Youth

After awarding over $3 million to date, the North Harbour Club has opened applications today for the annual AIMES Awards – significant grants gifted to talented North Harbour youth displaying excellence in the fields of Arts, Innovation (Science & Technology), Music, Education, Sport and Service to the Community (AIMES).

With over $200,000 in funding available, the North Harbour Club aims to spread the word among the local community to ensure everybody knows about the opportunity and applicants are supported to submit their applications by 19 January 2024.

“The Club’s members are passionate North Harbour businesspeople who aim to give back through the AIMES Awards each year. Each member values excellence and we strive to support talented rangatahi with financial support to achieve their big goals,” says Erin Marmont, North Harbour Club General Manager.

2023 AIMES Sport and Supreme winner, Zoe Hobbs, took home $30,000 in June to put towards her preparation for the Olympics next year in her favoured 100m sprint event.

“Everything I do between now and next year will be focused on giving myself the best possible base, exposure to competition, and path to success at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The AIMES Award I received will hugely contribute towards my Olympic campaign,” said Hobbs.

Further information about the AIMES Awards and previous winners can be found at aimesawards.co.nz

