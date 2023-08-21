Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Has Multiple Finalists In Best Design Awards

Twelve Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga projects have been named finalists for the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards 2023.

Seven visionary projects by Dunedin School of Architecture ākonga are among those shortlisted for the finals event, regarded as the annual showcase of excellence in graphic, spatial, product, interactive and motion design in New Zealand.

These include two separate concepts for contemporary art buildings named after celebrated artist Ralph Hotere, to repurposing St Dominic’s Priory, to combining a gin distillery with a dance studio in central Dunedin, to a project that aims to stimulate a deeper connection to Milford Sound/ Piopiotahi.

Otago Polytechnic’s School of Design also features strongly, boasting five projects among the Best Design Awards finalists.

These include a bespoke furniture project, a 2D mobile video game, branding and installations for a food event, as well as two music video projects for Dunedin bands.

"To have 12 finalists at New Zealand’s most prestigious design awards is an outstanding achievement," says Chris Williamson, Executive Director, Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga.

"The latest nominations continue Otago Polytechnic’s strong representation over many years at the Best Design Awards.

"Previous Best Awards finalists and winners have gone on to launch their design careers in New Zealand and overseas."

The Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards 2023 will be held in Auckland on 6 October.

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Best Design Awards finalists:

School of Architecture

Eden Rose-Yon, Student and Academic Spatial: Te Whare Tongarewa O Hotere (The Museum of Hotere).

Omea Hall, Student and Academic Spatial: Ralph Hotere Museum of Contemporary Art

Lauren Arthur, Student and Academic Spatial: St Dominic’s Priory

Nicholas Sharp, Student and Academic Spatial: Mātakitaki

Marissa Tresslor, Student and Academic Spatial: Te Wairua o Te Piopiotahi

Georgia Pope, Student and Academic Spatial: Harmony In Motion

Hunter Dale, Student and Academic Spatial: The Grid, A Lattice of Place and People

School of Design

Alice Wassell, Student and Academic Product: Nestle

Meara Acheson-Kappely, Student and Academic Graphics: Hakari

Hina Macmaster and Sam Lindsey, Student Digital: Ghostduku

Jacob Burnet and Ryan Dombroski, Student Moving Image: Sunflower Scent

Trelise Wadsworth, Student Moving Image: Black-Sale House

