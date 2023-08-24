Wānaka Families Secure Affordable Homes

Eight Wānaka families have been allocated affordable homes – five purchasing these for under $430k – thanks to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT).

Eight of the 28 new homes in Stage 1 of the QLCHT development site at Longview, Lake Hāwea, have been allocated to families under a range of housing tenures including Public Housing Rental, Affordable Rental, rent to buy and the Trust’s award-winning Secure Home ownership programme.

QLCHT chief executive Julie Scott says home ownership opportunities under $430k are extremely rare in the district and the Trust is delighted to help local families own their own homes.

“Home ownership opportunities under $430k are very scarce in the Queenstown Lakes,” she says. “But under the Secure Home programme, the household buys in based on the cost of house construction and then pays a below-market ground rent on the land. It’s a very affordable option for families and couples, particularly in this economic climate.”

The one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes – built by local construction company Breen Homes – are selling for between $350k and $427k. The average ground rent is $117 per week.

“We have 28 homes to allocate in this first stage of the development, and we encourage any Wānaka locals to review the eligibility criteria and programme details on our website,” adds Scott.

The affordable homes are made possible when the QLCHT receives land from developers through the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Inclusionary Housing process. The developer of Longview – Universal Developments – gifted 58 sections to the QLCHT as part of this process when applying as a Special Housing Area in 2018.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will also provide support with a 15-year interest-free loan through its Progressive Home Ownership Fund. This fund forms part of the Government’s bid to increase alternative forms of home ownership around New Zealand.

Further allocations of Longview homes will continue throughout this year and QLCHT has appointed Wānaka local Emma Roberts as tenancy manager to help facilitate this. With a background in the retail banking industry and a long association with the Queenstown Lakes, Roberts is well positioned and passionate about working with locals seeking housing assistance with the Trust.

“I’m delighted to join the QLCHT and be part of a team creating incredible housing outcomes for the local community,” she says. “After 13 years in banking, I’m looking forward to working in the not-for-profit sector and being the proud face for QLCHT in Wānaka.”

