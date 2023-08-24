Update – Homicide Investigation, Roslyn, Palmerston North

Central District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan:

A scene examination has been completed and investigations are ongoing, following the death of a man in Clyde Crescent, Roslyn on Monday morning.

Dayne Rademakers, aged 36, died in hospital following the incident, leading Police to launch a homicide investigation.

Investigators are speaking to people who were present at the address and at nearby properties at the time of the incident, in an effort to piece together the events that led to Dayne’s death.

We would like to hear from anyone who observed people or vehicles in the Clyde Crescent area between 3am and 4.30am on Monday morning.

If you witnessed anything in that area at that time, or have information that could assist the investigation team, please call 105 and reference file number 230821/7290 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 230821/7290.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

