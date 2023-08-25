Communities Celebrate Action On Alcohol Reform, Commend Student Leadership

Communities working to reduce alcohol harm are celebrating the passing of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill on Thursday.

“We are delighted that community voices for alcohol reform are finally being heard. We commend Hon Ginny Andersen for heeding the voices of communities, students, families, survivors, and for delivering on this first tranche of alcohol reform” Communities Against Alcohol Harm volunteer Nathan Cowie said.

“Alcohol is still our most harmful and socially acceptable drug. It’s a huge driver of trauma, family harm, sexual violence, injuries, road deaths, chronic and acute health issues. It is addictive, it is ultra cheap, and it is heavily marketed, including to our children” he said.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to protect our communities from alcohol harm, but these changes will give communities much more say about the how, when and where of alcohol outlets operating in our neighbourhoods.”

“Locals having their say on a Local Alcohol Policy can now trust that their input will be considered on merit, rather than having the big alcohol retailers appealing and then calling the shots” Cowie said.

The Community Participation Bill passed its third reading on Thursday afternoon. The Bill removes the ability to appeal local alcohol policies, make it easier for the public to object to an alcohol licence, and end the practice of cross examination in licensing hearings.

“Today, communities can celebrate their voice being made stronger” said lawyer Dr Liz Gordon who works with Communities Against Alcohol Harm.

“The Community Participation Bill strengthens our voices in a licensing arena that is still very legalistic, but will be less combative. It will be much safer for communities to participate, especially the most vulnerable members of our community who fear being cross-examined by alcohol industry lawyers.

“Communities Against Alcohol Harm are commending the staunch leadership from Students for Sensible Drug Policy Ōtepoti-Dunedin and Hold On To Your Friends. Their advocacy to support this Bill getting across the line will reap benefits for years to come, with safer communities, and significant damage and trauma prevented” Dr Gordon said.

“We want to sincerely thank Justice Minister Ginny Anderson for ensuring this Bill passed.” Dr Gordon said.

“The changes in the Community Participation Bill are significant for communities to be able to fully participate in minimising alcohol harm.” said Communities Against Alcohol Harm Secretary Dr Grant Hewison.

“The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 promised alcohol licences would be harder to get and easier to lose. But this Act has struggled to achieve its object, and its purpose. We are hopeful more communities are going to be more confident to participate in the licensing process” Dr Hewison said.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm was established to help communities, especially vulnerable communities, navigate the highly legalistic and combative alcohol licensing processes to give them a stronger voice. We are a very small group of largely volunteers supporting communities across New Zealand.

