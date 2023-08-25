Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Communities Celebrate Action On Alcohol Reform, Commend Student Leadership

Friday, 25 August 2023, 6:38 am
Press Release: Communities Against Alcohol Harm

Communities working to reduce alcohol harm are celebrating the passing of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill on Thursday.

“We are delighted that community voices for alcohol reform are finally being heard. We commend Hon Ginny Andersen for heeding the voices of communities, students, families, survivors, and for delivering on this first tranche of alcohol reform” Communities Against Alcohol Harm volunteer Nathan Cowie said.

“Alcohol is still our most harmful and socially acceptable drug. It’s a huge driver of trauma, family harm, sexual violence, injuries, road deaths, chronic and acute health issues. It is addictive, it is ultra cheap, and it is heavily marketed, including to our children” he said.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to protect our communities from alcohol harm, but these changes will give communities much more say about the how, when and where of alcohol outlets operating in our neighbourhoods.”

“Locals having their say on a Local Alcohol Policy can now trust that their input will be considered on merit, rather than having the big alcohol retailers appealing and then calling the shots” Cowie said.

The Community Participation Bill passed its third reading on Thursday afternoon. The Bill removes the ability to appeal local alcohol policies, make it easier for the public to object to an alcohol licence, and end the practice of cross examination in licensing hearings.

“Today, communities can celebrate their voice being made stronger” said lawyer Dr Liz Gordon who works with Communities Against Alcohol Harm.

“The Community Participation Bill strengthens our voices in a licensing arena that is still very legalistic, but will be less combative. It will be much safer for communities to participate, especially the most vulnerable members of our community who fear being cross-examined by alcohol industry lawyers.

“Communities Against Alcohol Harm are commending the staunch leadership from Students for Sensible Drug Policy Ōtepoti-Dunedin and Hold On To Your Friends. Their advocacy to support this Bill getting across the line will reap benefits for years to come, with safer communities, and significant damage and trauma prevented” Dr Gordon said.

“We want to sincerely thank Justice Minister Ginny Anderson for ensuring this Bill passed.” Dr Gordon said.

“The changes in the Community Participation Bill are significant for communities to be able to fully participate in minimising alcohol harm.” said Communities Against Alcohol Harm Secretary Dr Grant Hewison.

“The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 promised alcohol licences would be harder to get and easier to lose. But this Act has struggled to achieve its object, and its purpose. We are hopeful more communities are going to be more confident to participate in the licensing process” Dr Hewison said.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm was established to help communities, especially vulnerable communities, navigate the highly legalistic and combative alcohol licensing processes to give them a stronger voice. We are a very small group of largely volunteers supporting communities across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Communities Against Alcohol Harm on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     