Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CPAG Analysis Of Affordable Rentals Shows Supply Isn't Keeping Up With Population Growth

Saturday, 26 August 2023, 6:20 am
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) is calling for better monitoring of housing stock, particularly private rentals, as new research reveals the overall stock of available affordable rental housing declined over the past five years relative to population growth.

Rental supply is rarely monitored; governments typically focus on house supply for sale, sometimes demand (household growth) and its relation to prices.

In the first study of its kind in New Zealand, this series of papers provides new analysis of rental housing affordability and availability to provide a more complete picture of today’s private rental market.

This evidence suggests the share of affordable private rental housing shrunk by between 1 percent and 5 percent between 2018 and 2023; whereas population grew by 8 percent.

CPAG says the research highlights the need to increase public rentals.

The research for CPAG has been carried out by Greg Waite, a former policy analyst with the Queensland Department of Public Works, now residing in Northland who warns: "Without big changes, future generations will be much worse off as unaffordable renting replaces affordable home ownership for more young families and more retirees."

Unlike current research, where affordability is measured by rents less than 30 percent of a household’s income, the new research looks in detail at whether a household’s income is sufficient to cover costs.

In response to unaffordable housing, we have seen ongoing adaption in the rise of shared housing, the increasing hours worked by primary carers of children, the decline in the number of children per family, and the rise in intergenerational housing and childcare assistance, he added.

"Rising rents and falling home ownership signal that we need to do more than just adapt to market trends," Mr Waite said.

"The ongoing failure to deliver affordable private rental makes a strong case to focus new spending on longer term solutions such as social housing, incentives to build new affordable housing, and shared equity rental, rather than short term rent subsidies."

While the first objective of these benchmarks is to monitor whether the share of affordable rental is rising or falling, they can also be used to define targeted incentives for construction of low-cost homes by private, partnered or non-profit organisations.

At present, Aotearoa New Zealand is last in the OECD’s rental affordability rankings and our population is growing faster than our supply of affordable rental homes.

This is felt hardest by lower income families where six out of every seven households receiving a benefit in 2021 could not afford their rented homes and a basic standard of living.

In June 2021, singles and couples receiving the Jobseeker benefit faced the largest weekly income shortfall at 37 percent and 36 percent of income respectively, with couple parents on the Jobseeker Benefit close behind with a weekly shortfall of 33 percent.

These households need large increases in support payments ($157, $240 and $323 respectively) to afford the basic standard of living recommended by the 2019 Welfare Expert Advisory Group, whose 42 recommendations to overhaul the welfare system have largely been ignored by the government.

CPAG’s research found that the national stock of private rental homes grew by six percent but the total affordable stock at the benefit, low income and median income benchmarks changed by -3.5 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent. Population growth across the same period was 8 percent.

To create enough new affordable rental homes to make a difference, we will need an expanded public debate and a new commitment to state funding and partnerships with communities and iwi.

"Our current market-driven policies are steadily moving us towards a more difficult future where more and more families will be forced to adjust to unaffordable renting throughout their working lives and into retirement," he said.

To see the research papers in more detail click here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust: Reform Needed

The Free Speech Union is calling for an overhaul of name suppression laws in New Zealand. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, and this leaves victims voiceless and powerless... More>

Socialist Equality Group: The Right-Wing Record Of The Māori Party

TPM has called for withdrawing from the Five Eyes spy network led by the US, but if it becomes part of the government it will quickly discard its “neutrality” posturing in the same way the Green Party has done. More


Greenpeace: Politicians Must Address The Cow In The Room

All political parties must have a credible plan to cut climate pollution from Big Dairy. When it comes to intensive dairy, both National and Labour have kicked the can down the road over successive parliamentary terms. More


Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More
    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:


    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     