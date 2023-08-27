Police investigating sudden death in Raureka, Hastings
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Senior Sergeant James Keene:
Police are investigating
following a sudden death at a residential address in
Raureka, Hastings last night.
Around 8:50pm Police
responded to calls of a disorder on Murdoch Place where a
person was found unresponsive.
After receiving medical
assistance, they died at the scene.
The death is currently
being treated as unexplained and enquiries to determine the
circumstances are ongoing.
A scene guard is in place at
the
property.
