Police investigating sudden death in Raureka, Hastings

Senior Sergeant James Keene:

Police are investigating following a sudden death at a residential address in Raureka, Hastings last night.

Around 8:50pm Police responded to calls of a disorder on Murdoch Place where a person was found unresponsive.

After receiving medical assistance, they died at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries to determine the circumstances are ongoing.

A scene guard is in place at the property.

