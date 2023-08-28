Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring!

Covering period of Monday 28 - Thursday 31 August



With meteorological spring just around the corner, MetService is forecasting a relatively settled, though chilly, end to winter.

MetService Meteorologist David Miller says, “A couple of weak fronts will bring a few showers to parts of the country today, but with high pressure building over the country, mostly fine conditions can be expected for much of the week.”

As is often the case though, there are a few exceptions to the rule. A few showers can still be expected in the far south tomorrow, then an approaching trough may bring periods of rain to northern parts of the North Island on Wednesday. Finally, showers are expected about western parts of the South Island from later Wednesday into Thursday with an increasing northwest flow. But for the most part, fine weather will be the dominant feature for the last week of winter.

In addition to the fine weather, the high pressure will bring lots of clear skies and light winds, which are the perfect ingredients for frosty mornings.

“Inland areas of both islands will see cold starts to their days. Hamilton and Taupō, for example, are forecast to reach -2C and -3C respectively, while Christchurch is looking at -1C tomorrow morning. With Auckland Airport forecast to reach 3C tomorrow morning, it is possible that a light frost could even be seen in parts of Auckland city,” says Miller.

“Somewhat paradoxically, Invercargill may well be one of the warmer spots of the country tomorrow morning with an overnight low of 7C expected, showing the effect that cloud cover and wind can have on overnight temperatures.”

August comes to a close with above average daytime temperatures after a month that has been marked by cold temperatures. Parts of Otago and Southland may reach maximum temperatures 5°C warmer than average for this time of year, with Alexandra set to hit 18°C on Thursday and 16°C for Gore and Invercargill.



