Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the use of force on a youth during an arrest following a fleeing driver incident in August 2022.

On the evening of 14 August 2022, Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling on Great South Road in Manurewa, which failed to stop when signalled to do so.

Despite being spiked, the vehicle left the area at speed and travelled dangerously on the motorway before eventually coming to a stop on Lincoln Road, Henderson.

Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings around the extraction of the driver from the vehicle and after the driver had been removed from the vehicle.

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Relieving Counties Manukau District Commander, says this was a fast-moving situation and Police acted quickly to apprehend those involved.

“Our staff are faced with challenges every day which require decisions to be made sometimes in a split-second.

“We acknowledge the findings of the Authority and have taken learnings from this incident.”

