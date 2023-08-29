Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Working Together To Build Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay’s Climate Change Resilience

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Consent has been granted for a Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) pilot in Central Hawke’s Bay, which will see mana whenua, landowners and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council working together to build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Funded by both the Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, the pilot aims to replenish the Ruataniwha aquifer during the wetter months to ensure sustainable levels are maintained when it’s dry in summer.

The pilot will take high-quality water from the Waipawa River when water levels are higher and pipe it 2km across farmland to a recharge site located in Tikokino.

Here, water will be delivered to a series of porous ponds and, like the natural recharge process, will soak through the gravels and sediments to recharge the shallow aquifer below. That will supplement nearby springs, streams, rivers and wetlands to help our environment withstand increasingly dry periods.

The pilot will also test adding water to the deeper aquifer, where most of the water we use annually is drawn from.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says getting consent for the pilot is a significant milestone in the Council’s programme to address climate change challenges.

“Over the last five years, we’ve seen first-hand how the two extremes of climate change can impact water in Hawke’s Bay - facing two years of severe drought and a devastating cyclone during our wettest year on record.

“We’re nearing the limits of what our waterways can give when it’s dry, and over the long term, we are seeing increasing climate pressures on our water resources. In future, we’ll have even less water than we do now, and NIWA research shows that Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay and Heretaunga’s rivers will be some of the most vulnerable to climate change in Aotearoa,” says Chair Ormsby.

“MAR has been used in hundreds of arid regions across the world for over 60 years and this pilot will test whether it’s a tool in our kete to bridge the growing gap between how much water we have and what we need when it’s dry.”

“This consent allows us to proceed with the pilot, however we’ll be balancing when that happens with the wider funding environment we find ourselves in following Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Over the last two-years, the MAR project team has worked closely with marae located near the Waipawa River or whakapapa to the Ruataniwha Aquifer, and landowners of the pilot site on how it will be designed, operated and monitored.

Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea (a confederation of Tamatea-Central Hawkes Bay’s nine marae) Chair Jenny Nelson-Smith says that the MAR pilot is a unique opportunity for mātauranga Māori and western science to work side-by-side to progress environmental solutions.

“Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea are entering an alliance with the MAR three-year pilot and welcome a Te Tiriti o Waitangi principle-based relationship, working - ‘Kanohi ki te Kanohi, Pakihiwi ki te Pakihiwi – face to face, shoulder to shoulder.”

Ms Nelson-Smith says the relationship reflects the Tamatea whakatauki “Ka whita te ahikaroa o Tamatea Tauhā, whita!” which translates to “The home flames of Tamatea are secured, we are here, we are luminous!”.

Mana whenua will be involved throughout the three-year pilot and lead a cultural monitoring programme.

While the pilot has received support from mana whenua, landowners and the wider community, Chair Ormsby says Regional Council acknowledges there are still reservations about any interventions that put water into our aquifers.

“While we have world-leading MAR scientists heading this project and confidence in the protections in place, we are listening and working through those concerns. This is a limited pilot, with a small impact area. Strict consent conditions will mean only high-quality water will be drawn, filtered and used to recharge the aquifers. The pilot will be the subject of a comprehensive and live monitoring programme to be developed and delivered in partnership with mana whenua.”

Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor, Alex Walker says the district has already felt the devastating impacts of both too much and not enough water.

“All tools to add security to our water ecosystem on the Ruataniwha Plains are warmly welcomed. As a nationally significant concentration of highly productive and fertile soils, the plains are a vital part of the food-producing future of the Hawke’s Bay region,” Mayor Walker says.

For more information on the Managed Aquifer Recharge pilot go to hbrc.govt.nz, search #mar

Go here to check out a video animation on how Managed Aquifer Recharge works.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of consultants and contractors in the public service assumes that their functions can readily be added to the work burdens of the existing permanent public sector staff without there being any cuts to the range or the quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election. Once again, Labour and National alike are making the same bogus distinctions between front line staff and backroom staff as if health workers for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support... More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 