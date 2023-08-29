Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Customs Investigation Leads To Jail Time For Auckland Man

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

A Customs investigation resulted in a four year ten month jail sentence for a 39-year-old Auckland man, who was found guilty of 16 charges of possessing, importing, exporting, distributing and making objectionable materials.

The defendant appeared at Auckland District Court on Monday 28 August.

Overseas law enforcement contacts alerted Customs to a New Zealander’s illegal online activity which involved sharing child sexual exploitation images and videos on overseas-based Cloud and social media platforms.

Customs investigators identified the suspect and conducted a search warrant at the man's central Auckland address. Onsite forensic screening confirmed the man's email addresses were being used to share child sexual abuse materials online. He also had a recording of the Christchurch Mosque Attack livestream.

Simon Peterson, Chief Customs Officer - Child Exploitation Operations Team, said this was very serious offending.

“Customs investigators found this man had images and videos of child sexual abuse on his devices, with most of them classified as the most extreme category. Sharing this type of material fuels the abuse of children across the world, so it’s critical that we identify and catch others like him.”

Online child sexual abuse causes devastating harm to the victims and survivors.

“It’s a growing problem both in Aotearoa and globally. But as the offenders become more sophisticated, so do we. Customs is committed to working alongside local and international law enforcement agencies to combat the exploitation of children, no matter where they are in the world,” Mr Peterson said.

Any publication that promotes or supports the exploitation of children for sexual purposes is deemed an objectionable publication under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

Objectionable publications are also prohibited from import or export under the Customs and Excise Act 2018. These charges carry a maximum penalty of ten years’ imprisonment.

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the Police immediately.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of consultants and contractors in the public service assumes that their functions can readily be added to the work burdens of the existing permanent public sector staff without there being any cuts to the range or the quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election. Once again, Labour and National alike are making the same bogus distinctions between front line staff and backroom staff as if health workers for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support... More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 