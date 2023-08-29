Restore Passenger Rail Supporter And Long Time Activist Rosemary Penwarden In Remand Custody Until September 11

We can’t arrest our way out of the climate crisis

Restore Passenger Rail Supporter Rosemary Penwarden has been remanded in custody until her court appearance on September 11 2023. Also today, the government cut climate funding by $236 Million, blindsiding Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

Rosemary has been charged with endangering transport pursuant to S270(1)(b) of the Crimes Act. “To the best of our knowledge this is the first time a Pākehā climate protester has been imprisoned in this country for engaging in peaceful protest,” said spokesperson James Cockle. “They think they can cut funding for climate action and get away with it and our authorities seem to think they can arrest their way out of the climate crisis.”

Earlier this year, Rosemary was in court for writing a satirical letter and sending it to attendees of a petroleum conference, and was found guilty of forgery on that occasion. Rosemary is also a long time campaigner to end coal and worked closely with former Green Party co-leader, the late Jeanette Fitzsimons. Currently Rosemary’s lawyer is applying to move her from remand in custody to electronic monitoring.

“Clearly the government is intent on derailing climate action and betraying the New Zealand people to a genocidal path of more floods, wildfires and cyclones. Due to their inaction our people will suffer and our Pacific Island brothers and sisters will be completely wiped off the map.” said Cockle. Now is the time to pick a side. Both major parties have made their priorities very clear - they plan to knowingly and willingly lead us toward more climate disaster, more high food prices as growers like our Northland kūmara farmers continue to get hit with extreme weather events. They are engaging in a betrayal of the highest order. Now we are asking ordinary kiwis to come out and join us.”

“We have a proud tradition of peaceful civil resistance in this country, from our stance on nuclear ships to anti apartheid and universal suffrage - none of these things were won by writing a petition or standing politely on the side of the road waving a flag. To the people of New Zealand we need you to join us - our future depends on it. Despite the overreach of the authorities we remain defiant. We will continue our protests while there is still breath in our bodies because we know this is the last time, the chance humans have to turn things around and avoid the worst effects of climate breakdown.”

