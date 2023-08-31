Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland City Mission Wins National Diversity Award

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 7:26 am
Press Release: Diversity Works

Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission’s work to improve Māori outcomes and intentionally privilege Māori development is having a far-reaching positive impact on those working in the organisation and the people in need they support every day.

The Mission won the Supreme Award at the 2023 Diversity Awards NZ™ announced in Auckland tonight.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says the Mission has made a very real commitment to acknowledging the relationship between Māori and Tāngata Tiriti under the Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Two years ago, the Mission was gifted the name Te Tāpui Atawhai, representing its connections and approach to care and support. As part of the unveiling the name, the organisation acknowledged the Mission’s role in colonisation and apologised for the harm it had caused.

It went on to appoint a General Manager Māori and set up Manurau, a Māori caucus made up of 10 Māori team leaders and managers from across Te Tāpui Atawhai.

Manurau has set three main goals around promoting Māori values and practices within the Mission, Smit says. These include influencing the organisational culture, campaigning for best practices in tikanga and te reo Māori and delivering effective services to Māori.

“This mahi recognises the needs of kaimahi Māori working at Te Tāpui Atawhai as well as those accessing the organisation’s services. More than 50 per cent of those people are Māori.”

Te Tāpui Atawhai has established several programmes aimed at strengthening and healing including te reo Māori classes that acknowledge language traumas, leadership wānanga for Māori staff, a monthly pōwhiri to welcome new team members and spiritual and physical wellbeing initiatives.

Te Tāpui Atawhai General Manager Māori Joanne Reidy says, “It all creates a workplace where Māori are empowered to work in a way where they are allowed to be unapologetically Māori, which in turn will allow Te Tāpui Atawhai to operate in a way where Māori solutions are able to be developed and offered to the people who we support.”

Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission was also the Medium-large Organisation Winner in the Ngā Āhuatanga o te Tiriti category at the awards.

The Diversity Awards NZ™ programme offers organisations an opportunity to showcase a variety of innovative people initiatives and publicly commit to being held accountable for tangible progress in building work environments where everybody is safe to bring the best version of themselves.

Here is a full list of 2023 winners:

Leadership Award
Medium-Large Organisation Winner – Plant and Food Research New Zealand

Diverse Talent Award

Small-Medium Organisation Winner – Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand
Medium-Large Organisation Winner – LawVu
Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended – Constellation Brands NZ

Inclusive Workplace Award
Medium-Large Organisation Winner – Hīkina Whakatutuki - Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE)
Medium-Large Organisation Winner – New Zealand Steel

Ngā Āhuatanga o te Tiriti Tohu
Small-Medium Organisation Winner – Toi Mai
Small-Medium Organisation Highly Commended – Te Kāhui Tātari Ture | Criminal Cases Review Commission
Medium-Large Organisation Winner – Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission
Medium-Large Organisation Highly Commended – Plant and Food Research New Zealand

Impact Award
Winner – Le Va
Highly Commended – Talent International (NZ) Ltd

Diversity Champion
Winner – Stacey Mendonca, National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC)

Supreme Award
Winner: Te Tāpui Atawhai - Auckland City Mission

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Diversity Works on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using Contractors As An Election Bogey

The demonising of public service consultants and contractors assumes their functions can be covered by existing permanent public sector staff without any cuts to the range or quality of social services. That’s a false and depressing position for both major parties to be advocating on the eve of the election, but both Labour & National make the same bogus distinction between frontline and backroom staff, as if health workers, for instance, don’t need all that modern research or equipment acquisition support. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 