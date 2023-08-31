Regional Council Review Will Hear Communities' Concerns; Media Conclusions Cause Concern

The people of Hawke’s Bay have raised lots of concerns around the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle which is why it is so important that the review of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s flood scheme and river management is independent.

The Terms of Reference for the review were agreed by the Regional Council at its July meeting.

Regional Council Chief Executive Dr Nic Peet says: “The panel conducting the review is made up of knowledgeable experts who will review the performance of the Regional Council’s flood protection assets, telemetry and other systems. We will cooperate willingly and transparently with the panel wherever its enquiries take it."

“The current independent review will work its way through an overview of the Regional Councils’ flood protection infrastructure and processes.”

“In the light of recent media stories, it is completely inappropriate for Regional Council staff to respond to specific media requests or otherwise comment on media speculation as to what happened at the time of the cyclone because of the ongoing review.”

In agreeing the terms of reference and appointing the panel, the Regional Council showed its confidence in the panel to do its work thoroughly and appropriately.

“The significance of this cyclone and its unprecedented impact on Hawke’s Bay, its people and its land, cannot be overstated,” says Dr Peet. “This is why the Regional Council has engaged nationally recognised figures to conduct its review.”

