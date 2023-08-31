Welcoming Week Packed With Activities In Masterton

A host of events and activities culminating in a cultural festival on Park Street are in store for locals and newcomers in Masterton for Welcoming Week (1-9 September).

Coordinated by Masterton District Council’s Welcoming Communities Advisor, Welcoming Week is a national initiative from Immigration NZ, designed to celebrate the diversity and value newcomers from overseas and within New Zealand bring to communities.

Welcoming Week in Masterton kicks off with an invitation for schools to encourage students to wear their cultural dress tomorrow (1 September), and also includes a Bollywood Ladies Night (a women-only event), a Welcoming Walk around Masterton on Monday, and a Human Library session on Wednesday (6 September).

The Bollywood Ladies Night takes place on Sunday (3 September), from 4-8pm at the Solway School Hall.

The hour-long Welcoming Walk starts at the library at 10am on Monday (4 September), and takes in some of Masterton’s special places.

The Human Library will run on Wednesday (September 6) from 12.30-1.30pm at Masterton District Library, and will see newcomers, ‘human books’, telling the stories of their journey to reach Masterton.

On Saturday 9 September, Park Street will be closed for a cultural festival of food and entertainment running from 10am-2pm.

A range of cultural performances will take place, with fantastic food outlets offering tasty treats.

The Council is grateful for the support of Trade Aid, which is providing spot prizes, and Printcraft, which has produced selfie frames for the festival.

Mayor Gary Caffell said the week was an opportunity for Masterton to do what it does very well.

“There is no doubt Masterton is a place where newcomers are welcomed and appreciated. We have welcomed 17 former refugee families since we became a refugee resettlement community, and we are growing fast with new residents from around the country and the world.

“Welcoming Week will be a lot of fun for newcomers and long-term locals alike.”

For more information on any of the events, check the Masterton District Council Facebook page or email: events@mstn.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

