Fast-track Consent Approved For Waihoehoe Precinct
Friday, 1 September 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
An independent panel has approved resource consent,
subject to conditions, to subdivide and construct a housing
development in Drury, South Auckland.
Oyster Capital
Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19
Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 on 9 December
2022. The development is at 76, 76a, 116, 136 and 140
Waihoehoe Road. It includes 376 dwellings, 9 lots for future
development, open space and infrastructure.
The
resource consent conditions are listed in the decision
document linked below.
The decision comes 149 working
days after the application was lodged with the Environmental
Protection Authority, excluding the days the application was
suspended at the applicant’s request.
The
Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the
decision-making. We provide advice and administrative
support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and
the expert consenting panels he appoints.
Read
the Waihoehoe Precinct decision
More
about fast-track
consenting
