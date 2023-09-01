Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fast-track Consent Approved For Waihoehoe Precinct

Friday, 1 September 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide and construct a housing development in Drury, South Auckland.

Oyster Capital Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 on 9 December 2022. The development is at 76, 76a, 116, 136 and 140 Waihoehoe Road. It includes 376 dwellings, 9 lots for future development, open space and infrastructure.

The resource consent conditions are listed in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 149 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, excluding the days the application was suspended at the applicant’s request.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Waihoehoe Precinct decision

More about fast-track consenting

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More


Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 