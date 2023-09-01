Nelson Regional Development Agency Launches Spring Activation To Attract Visitors To The Region



In preparation for the Spring School Holidays, Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA) in collaboration with local businesses, has launched a ‘Spring into School Holiday Mode’ campaign which aims to attract visitors, especially families of school-aged children, to the region during the September/October school holidays.

Fiona Wilson, CE NRDA says that "today's launch is timed to showcase the great things to do across Nelson Tasman, to encourage visitors to the region and locals to start planning for their holidays. Our local community are our greatest ambassadors, and this campaign will also help them as they host family and friends."

Craig Boodee, NRDA Visitor Destination Manager explains that the campaign, has a strong social media and digital focus, and embodies a fun and quirky vibe with the help of custom illustrations, to appeal to school-aged children and get them excited to explore Nelson Tasman. "It is supported by an interactive digital activation, in the form of a deal-a-day advent calendar. Each day, in the lead up to the start of the holidays, 23 unique deals and activities from local hospitality, tourism and accommodation providers are revealed, with all deals and activities to be revealed by 23rd September (the start of the school holidays)."

Locals are also encouraged to utilise these deals and activities as most of them are exclusive to the campaign and offer inspiration for families to see a different side to their region.

“Thank you to the local tourism operators who have supported the campaign" says Craig.

© Scoop Media

