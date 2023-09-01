Māori Language Immersion Lessons To Mark Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Immerse yourself in the world of te reo Māori and kōrero (speak), waiata (sing) and pānui (read) in te reo throughout 11 to 17 o Hepetema (September) as we celebrate the language in schools, workplaces and homes throughout Aotearoa.
The annual campaign is led by Te Taura Whiri (Māori Language Commission) promoting te reo as New Zealand’s language and a language for all New Zealanders, with the goal of hitting 1 million speakers of te reo Māori in 2040.
Wehi nā! (awesome).
Want to get involved? Join one of Taupō District Council’s free beginner 60-minute immersion sessions. Facilitator Heneriata Oneroa (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is hosting sessions across the rohe (district) in Taupō, Mangakino and Tūrangi where people can learn basic introductions and karakia (prayers) to open and close an occasion and to give thanks for food.
There’s no better time to give te reo Māori a go!
The one-hour sessions will run as follows:
Taupō Library, Story Place
Monday 11 September
Session times: 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm & 3.30pm
Mangakino Sports Hub, Wairenga Road
Tuesday 12 September
Session times: 10am, 11.30am, 1pm & 2.30pm
Tūrangi Library, Tūrangi Town Centre
Friday 15 September
Session times: 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm & 3.30pm
To guarantee a space email your name, venue and preferred time and any queries to Heneriata: honeroa@taupo.govt.nz
To find out more about Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and access some awesome resources visit www.reomaori.co.nz