Māori Language Immersion Lessons To Mark Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori

Immerse yourself in the world of te reo Māori and kōrero (speak), waiata (sing) and pānui (read) in te reo throughout 11 to 17 o Hepetema (September) as we celebrate the language in schools, workplaces and homes throughout Aotearoa.

The annual campaign is led by Te Taura Whiri (Māori Language Commission) promoting te reo as New Zealand’s language and a language for all New Zealanders, with the goal of hitting 1 million speakers of te reo Māori in 2040.

Wehi nā! (awesome).

Want to get involved? Join one of Taupō District Council’s free beginner 60-minute immersion sessions. Facilitator Heneriata Oneroa (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is hosting sessions across the rohe (district) in Taupō, Mangakino and Tūrangi where people can learn basic introductions and karakia (prayers) to open and close an occasion and to give thanks for food.

There’s no better time to give te reo Māori a go!

The one-hour sessions will run as follows:

Taupō Library, Story Place

Monday 11 September

Session times: 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm & 3.30pm

Mangakino Sports Hub, Wairenga Road

Tuesday 12 September

Session times: 10am, 11.30am, 1pm & 2.30pm

Tūrangi Library, Tūrangi Town Centre

Friday 15 September

Session times: 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm & 3.30pm

To guarantee a space email your name, venue and preferred time and any queries to Heneriata: honeroa@taupo.govt.nz

To find out more about Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and access some awesome resources visit www.reomaori.co.nz

