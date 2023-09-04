SH1 Delays Rolleston – Drivers Urged To Use Alternate Routes

Drivers are urged to delay journeys or use alternate routes with a crash at the intersection of SH1 and Hoskyns Road in Rolleston causing delays this morning.

Lanes are closed and traffic signals have been affected by the serious crash – traffic delays are likely to continue for some time.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes through Rolleston such as via the Weedons Ross Rd interchange, and for access to the Izone Industrial Estate.

