SH1 Delays Rolleston – Drivers Urged To Use Alternate Routes
Monday, 4 September 2023, 9:26 am
Press Release: NZTA
Drivers are urged to delay journeys or use alternate
routes with a crash at the intersection of SH1 and Hoskyns
Road in Rolleston causing delays this morning.
Lanes
are closed and traffic signals have been affected by the
serious crash – traffic delays are likely to continue for
some time.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes
through Rolleston such as via the Weedons Ross Rd
interchange, and for access to the Izone Industrial
Estate.
