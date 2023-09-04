Transport Choices Phase 2 Plans, Linking The East And West Sides Of Stratford, Released For Public Feedback

Stratford District Council (SDC) has released Phase 2 plans for their Transport Choices School Safety Improvement Project to the community for their feedback before designs are finalised at the end of the month. Their goal? To get Stratford’s kids safely biking and walking to schools, playgrounds, and the fun places they need to go in their community.

Phase 1 plans to create a safe and accessible walking and cycling network between Stratford’s schools and important destinations on the west side of the town are currently out for public consultation.

The newly released Phase 2 plans, will link the east and west sides of Stratford through safe and accessible crossing points on State Highway 3 and create better cycling and walking access from key residential areas to destinations on the east side of Stratford, like Stratford High School, Stratford Bike Park, and Whakaahurangi Marae.

Proposed physical works for Phase 2 will take place on Swansea Road and Regan, Fenton, Juliet, and Celia Streets east of State Highway 3.

Stephen Bowden, SDC Roading Asset Manager, says both phases of Stratford’s Transport Choices project will work together to open up more healthy and environmentally friendly travel options for locals.

“By creating modern and accessible cycling and walking infrastructure on both the east and west sides of Stratford and connecting them through safe crossings on State Highway 3, we’ll be creating a transport network that works for all members of our community; pedestrians, mobility aid users, cyclists, and drivers,” says Stephen.

“We know that right now the school bike rack might look a bit empty, and you may not see a lot of cyclists out on the streets, but that’s the point of why we’re doing this work. We regularly hear through community research that our current disjointed network of footpaths and cycle lanes is a barrier to people walking and cycling in Stratford, and we want that to change.”

Stratford District Council’s School Safety Improvement Project is being done with the support of Transport Choices, funded by the Climate Emergency Response Fund through Waka Kotahi, which aims to demonstrate what’s possible for communities across Aotearoa New Zealand by quickly providing people with healthier, more affordable, and safer transport choices that are good for us, and for the environment.

The total value of both phases of the project is $7.8M. Transport Choices funding will cover 80% of the project, with a 20% co-funding contribution from SDC.

People in Stratford still have plenty of time to have their say on the Transport Choices School Safety Improvement Project before the designs are finalised. Phase 1 submissions close at 4pm Friday 8 September. Phase 2 submissions close at 4pm on Friday 15 September.

The final designs need to be submitted to Waka Kotahi for their sign-off by 29 September, and while the timing is tight, Stephen says they will be able to incorporate public feedback into the final designs if changes are needed.

“We’re fully focussed on getting the right result for our community. While the project is going ahead, we have time to adjust our designs where possible. Tell us what you think, and if you’ve got questions, we’re here to talk with you,” says Stephen.

People can visit Stratford.govt.nz/HaveYourSay to view the full set of Phase 1 and Phase 2 plans and give their feedback online. Plans and paper feedback forms are available at Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, and council’s Service Centre. Affected residents will receive information and plans delivered to their address.

Stratford’s Transport Choices team encourages people to talk with them if they have questions, or want to discuss concerns, or suggest changes to the plans. The team is available by email at TransportChoices@Stratford.govt.nz and by phone on 06 765 6099, and residents can also come to one of SDC’s Transport Choices drop-in sessions. There is no need to book, and people can come and leave at any time during any of these sessions:

9am – 1pm Friday 8 September in the Kowhai Room at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.

9am – 1pm Friday 15 September in the Kowhai Room at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.

