Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport Choices Phase 2 Plans, Linking The East And West Sides Of Stratford, Released For Public Feedback

Monday, 4 September 2023, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

 

Stratford District Council (SDC) has released Phase 2 plans for their Transport Choices School Safety Improvement Project to the community for their feedback before designs are finalised at the end of the month. Their goal? To get Stratford’s kids safely biking and walking to schools, playgrounds, and the fun places they need to go in their community.

Phase 1 plans to create a safe and accessible walking and cycling network between Stratford’s schools and important destinations on the west side of the town are currently out for public consultation.

The newly released Phase 2 plans, will link the east and west sides of Stratford through safe and accessible crossing points on State Highway 3 and create better cycling and walking access from key residential areas to destinations on the east side of Stratford, like Stratford High School, Stratford Bike Park, and Whakaahurangi Marae.

Proposed physical works for Phase 2 will take place on Swansea Road and Regan, Fenton, Juliet, and Celia Streets east of State Highway 3.

Stephen Bowden, SDC Roading Asset Manager, says both phases of Stratford’s Transport Choices project will work together to open up more healthy and environmentally friendly travel options for locals.

“By creating modern and accessible cycling and walking infrastructure on both the east and west sides of Stratford and connecting them through safe crossings on State Highway 3, we’ll be creating a transport network that works for all members of our community; pedestrians, mobility aid users, cyclists, and drivers,” says Stephen.

“We know that right now the school bike rack might look a bit empty, and you may not see a lot of cyclists out on the streets, but that’s the point of why we’re doing this work. We regularly hear through community research that our current disjointed network of footpaths and cycle lanes is a barrier to people walking and cycling in Stratford, and we want that to change.”

Stratford District Council’s School Safety Improvement Project is being done with the support of Transport Choices, funded by the Climate Emergency Response Fund through Waka Kotahi, which aims to demonstrate what’s possible for communities across Aotearoa New Zealand by quickly providing people with healthier, more affordable, and safer transport choices that are good for us, and for the environment.

The total value of both phases of the project is $7.8M. Transport Choices funding will cover 80% of the project, with a 20% co-funding contribution from SDC.

People in Stratford still have plenty of time to have their say on the Transport Choices School Safety Improvement Project before the designs are finalised. Phase 1 submissions close at 4pm Friday 8 September. Phase 2 submissions close at 4pm on Friday 15 September.

The final designs need to be submitted to Waka Kotahi for their sign-off by 29 September, and while the timing is tight, Stephen says they will be able to incorporate public feedback into the final designs if changes are needed.

“We’re fully focussed on getting the right result for our community. While the project is going ahead, we have time to adjust our designs where possible. Tell us what you think, and if you’ve got questions, we’re here to talk with you,” says Stephen.

People can visit Stratford.govt.nz/HaveYourSay to view the full set of Phase 1 and Phase 2 plans and give their feedback online. Plans and paper feedback forms are available at Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, and council’s Service Centre. Affected residents will receive information and plans delivered to their address.

Stratford’s Transport Choices team encourages people to talk with them if they have questions, or want to discuss concerns, or suggest changes to the plans. The team is available by email at TransportChoices@Stratford.govt.nz and by phone on 06 765 6099, and residents can also come to one of SDC’s Transport Choices drop-in sessions. There is no need to book, and people can come and leave at any time during any of these sessions:

  • 9am – 1pm Friday 8 September in the Kowhai Room at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.
  • 9am – 1pm Friday 15 September in the Kowhai Room at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Family First: Only 1 In 6 Oppose ‘Three Strikes’ Law - Poll

A poll has found that just 16% of New Zealanders oppose bringing back the ‘Three Strikes’ law which was recently repealed by the Labour Government with the support of the Greens and Te Pati Maori.
The nationwide poll of 1,000 New Zealanders was commissioned by Family First NZ and carried out by Curia Market Research. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 