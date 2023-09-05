Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Final Stage Of Taupō Town Centre Transformation Approved

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

The final stage of the three-year Taupō Town Centre Transformation has been approved, with an overhead lighting feature planned for lower Tongariro Street and the entrance to Roberts Street.

The lighting feature is the last major element that was planned for the transformed Roberts Street area. It will consist of poles with cultural design patterning and LED strip lighting, as well as overhead lighting connecting the network of poles together.

The vision for the town centre transformation project was to create a world-class waterfront unique to Taupō’s character and culture, which would link the Taupō town centre to Lake Taupō and showcase the cultural stories and heritage of the area.

As part of the project design, several features, including the Te Atea space, the overhead lighting feature and the shared pathway pedestrian space were identified as key to creating a new space for all to enjoy.

Te Ātea and the magnificent carved pou were formally unveiled and blessed in March but the last remaining element in Roberts Street, the lighting feature, was delayed until later in the year. As well as completing the transformation project, the lighting feature will incorporate cultural design and themes and contribute to safety by providing more light from Waterside to Subway and helping to slow traffic.

“The new lighting feature will help support this end of Roberts Street to be a vibrant and interesting part of the overall town centre transformation,” says council landscape architect Fraser Scott. “As well as providing extra light in the area, it will be a real point of difference and a highlight of the new Tapuaeharuru area.”

In addition, the wording on the gantry sign on Tongariro Street approaching the Spa Road roundabout will be changed to indicate to drivers that the shortest route to Lake Terrace and the south is to use the Spa Road/Tītīraupenga Street route. Councillors declined a proposal to remove the judder bars on te Heuheu Street.

The cost of this final phase of the town centre transformation project is $477,000.

