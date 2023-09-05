Te Whanau Arohanui Trust Receives $65,000 Grant For Whare Wananga Upgrade

Otago Community Trust has allocated nearly $700,000 to support a wide range of community projects in the Trust's August funding round. Several of the successful funding applications were for initiatives centred in kaupapa Māori.

Te Whanau Arohanui Trust received a $65,000 grant that will assist with the cost of upgrading the whare wananga at Waitati.

Otago Community Trust Chair Andy Kilsby said that the local whare serves as a central point for local community events, playing an important role in building and strengthening community resilience, and coordinating several other kaupapa Māori activities.

Spokesperson for Te Whanau Arohanui Trust, Danielle Laban, highlighted that the whare is in great need of upgrades in various areas to enhance accessibility and make it a more suitable facility. Renovations of the restroom facilities and improvements to the entrance of the whare moe are all part of this project.

Laban said that these enhancements will enable better access for kaumatua, and manuhiri who attend the various programs hosted at the Te Whanau Arohanui throughout the year.

A $30,000 grant was also awarded to He Waka Kotuia Trust to support the Ngā Manu Kōrero National Secondary Speech Competition.

Paulette Tamati-Elliffe, coordinator of the Host Committee and trustee of He Waka Kōtuia Trust said after a one-year hiatus due to Covid 19 and two years of having the national competition hosted online, we are excited to host the return to a live competition as well as host for this important event for the second time in its 58 year history, here in Ōtepoti Dunedin.

The Ngā Manu Kōrero National Secondary Speech Competition aims to encourage the development of skills and confidence in spoken English and te reo Māori among Māori students.

"All secondary schools are invited to participate in the competition; the Māori section is open to all students as part of a strategy to support learning and speaking in te reo Māori,” Tamati-Elliffe added.

The competition will be held from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Edgar Centre.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in August included the Taieri Musical Society Inc., which was approved an $8,000 grant to assist with the costs of two junior productions. The Bannockburn Bowling Club Inc. had a $10,000 grant approved to support the cost of upgrading the club’s kitchen. Additionally, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), Te Mana Ahua Ake Charitable Trust (Otago Polyfest), and the Alexandra Blossom Festival Inc. also received their regular annual funding from the Otago Community Trust in August.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $697,714 to 25 community organisations in August 2023.

© Scoop Media

