Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Whanau Arohanui Trust Receives $65,000 Grant For Whare Wananga Upgrade

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust has allocated nearly $700,000 to support a wide range of community projects in the Trust's August funding round. Several of the successful funding applications were for initiatives centred in kaupapa Māori.

Te Whanau Arohanui Trust received a $65,000 grant that will assist with the cost of upgrading the whare wananga at Waitati.

Otago Community Trust Chair Andy Kilsby said that the local whare serves as a central point for local community events, playing an important role in building and strengthening community resilience, and coordinating several other kaupapa Māori activities.

Spokesperson for Te Whanau Arohanui Trust, Danielle Laban, highlighted that the whare is in great need of upgrades in various areas to enhance accessibility and make it a more suitable facility. Renovations of the restroom facilities and improvements to the entrance of the whare moe are all part of this project.

Laban said that these enhancements will enable better access for kaumatua, and manuhiri who attend the various programs hosted at the Te Whanau Arohanui throughout the year.

A $30,000 grant was also awarded to He Waka Kotuia Trust to support the Ngā Manu Kōrero National Secondary Speech Competition.

Paulette Tamati-Elliffe, coordinator of the Host Committee and trustee of He Waka Kōtuia Trust said after a one-year hiatus due to Covid 19 and two years of having the national competition hosted online, we are excited to host the return to a live competition as well as host for this important event for the second time in its 58 year history, here in Ōtepoti Dunedin.

The Ngā Manu Kōrero National Secondary Speech Competition aims to encourage the development of skills and confidence in spoken English and te reo Māori among Māori students.

"All secondary schools are invited to participate in the competition; the Māori section is open to all students as part of a strategy to support learning and speaking in te reo Māori,” Tamati-Elliffe added.

The competition will be held from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Edgar Centre.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in August included the Taieri Musical Society Inc., which was approved an $8,000 grant to assist with the costs of two junior productions. The Bannockburn Bowling Club Inc. had a $10,000 grant approved to support the cost of upgrading the club’s kitchen. Additionally, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), Te Mana Ahua Ake Charitable Trust (Otago Polyfest), and the Alexandra Blossom Festival Inc. also received their regular annual funding from the Otago Community Trust in August.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $697,714 to 25 community organisations in August 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More

Roy Morgan Poll: National/Act On Course For Victory




 
 
NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 