Drury Housing Development Gets Consent

An independent panel has granted resource consent to subdivide land and build a housing development in south-eastern Drury, South Auckland.

Fulton Hogan Land Development Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application included 248 residential units, 28 allotments for future development, neighbourhood parks and infrastructure.

The resource consent conditions are listed in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 124 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority. This does not include when the application processing was suspended.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Drury East Stage 1 Precinct decision

