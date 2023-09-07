Drury Housing Development Gets Consent
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
An independent panel has granted resource consent to
subdivide land and build a housing development in
south-eastern Drury, South Auckland.
Fulton Hogan Land
Development Limited applied for resource consent under the
COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The
application included 248 residential units, 28 allotments
for future development, neighbourhood parks and
infrastructure.
The resource consent conditions are
listed in the decision document linked below.
The
decision comes 124 working days after the application was
lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority. This
does not include when the application processing was
suspended.
The Environmental Protection Authority is
not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and
administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie
Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he
appoints.
Read
the Drury East Stage 1 Precinct decision
More
about fast-track
consenting
