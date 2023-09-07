Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Peter Hughes A Strong Advocate For Public Services And Public Service Workers

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 6:19 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes is a strong advocate for a strong public service that delivers results for New Zealanders and strengthens democracy, the PSA says.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced he will retire on 29 February 2024.

"Mr Hughes is a strong advocate for the spirit of service, which people working in public services bring to their jobs," says Kerry Davies, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"At the PSA we value his deep appreciation for the contribution those working in the public service make to the lives of New Zealanders," Ms Davies says.

"He understands the crucial role of public services in providing the foundations the country needs to tackle issues beyond what could be delivered by solely relying on private enterprise. The wellbeing of individuals, businesses and the country relies on the support of a strong well-resourced public service," Ms Davies says.

Mr Hughes has promoted strong and independent public services that ensured Ministers received high quality advice that can be trusted.

"Under the Public Service Act 2020, Mr Hughes has taken agencies from a narrow focus on their own patches and led them to working together to achieve better outcomes for New Zealanders and to foster a stronger democracy," Ms Davies says.

Mr Hughes received his start as a workplace leader in the early 1980s when he was elected as a PSA delegate in the Timaru office of the Department of Social Welfare, Ms Davies says.

"His deep appreciation for the valuable contribution of public service workers to the wellbeing of New Zealand and New Zealanders and his breath and depth of experience across the Public Service gave him the ability to engage constructively with PSA members to deal with challenging issues.

"Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Mr Hughes developed a deep appreciation of the importance of people, relationships and teams as being at the heart of effective public services," Ms Davies.

