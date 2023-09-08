Arrest Following Joint Police And Oranga Tamariki Investigation

Wellington Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man following a joint investigation by Police and Oranga Tamariki.

Police arrested the man on Wednesday 6 September and charged him in relation to alleged offending against four youths in an Oranga Tamariki residence during May and June 2023.

He is charged with indecent communication with a young person and indecent acts on a young person and is due to appear in court on 12 September 2023.

No further comment is available while this matter is before the courts.

