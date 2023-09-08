Overnight Shifting Of SH1 Southbound And Northbound Traffic – Revised Dates

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that two southbound lanes on State Highway 1 either side of Papakura Interchange will now be shifted eastward overnight on Sunday 10 September, into their new position from 5am on Monday morning.

The Papakura southbound loop on-ramp, which has been closed for two months, will also be reopened in conjunction with this new southbound traffic layout.

The following night (Monday 11 September) the two northbound lanes will also be shifted eastward and be open from 5am on Tuesday morning.

A full closure from 9pm to 5am of the Southern Motorway in both directions between Takanini and Drury Interchanges will be required on both nights to roll out these two traffic switches. During these closures, traffic will be detoured between these interchanges along Great South Road.

The work and associated closures and detours had previously been scheduled to take place this week however asphalt paving was delayed by wet weather at the start of the week.

This new traffic layout will see the two northbound lanes separated by the permanent concrete median barrier for almost two kilometres. The right-hand northbound lane will be safely separated from southbound traffic lanes by a temporary median barrier.

Northbound motorists wanting to exit the motorway at Papakura Interchange are advised to move into the left-hand lane before reaching the BP motorway service centre on the opposite side, where the two northbound lanes will separate.

Northbound motorists remaining in the right-hand lane will not be able to exit the motorway at Papakura; and will need to continue northwards and exit at Takanini Interchange.

Northbound motorists wanting to continue northwards beyond Papakura can use either lane.

Electronic VMS signs are in place in both directions to advise motorists of these coming new traffic layouts and dates. Once the change is implemented, the northbound sign will advise motorists wanting to exit at Papakura to keep in the left lane.

This new lane configuration is expected to remain in place until mid-2024. It will provide additional workspace for motorway widening and stormwater improvements on the northbound side.

This work is part of the first stage of work on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, part of the Government’s $8.7 billion investment through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get our cities moving, save lives and boost productivity.

For more information on detour routes and project updates, visit: Papakura ki Pukekura – Papakura to Bombay.

