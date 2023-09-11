NPDC Events And Activities To Celebrate Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori

NPDC is marking Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori / Māori Language Week with a range of activities and events encouraging people celebrate and embrace te reo Māori.

At Govett-Brewster Art Gallery the Len Lye Cinema is screening several animated movies that have been translated into Māori, although you will need to get in quick with limited seats and some sessions already sold out. The cinema also showing Whina – the story Dame Whina Dame Whina Cooper.

You can also test your vocal cords in a waiata session at the gallery before enjoying the latest exhibition, Te Hau Whakatonu - A Series of Never-Ending Beginnings featuring Toi Māori from the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery Collection.

In our libraries, some Crackerjack sessions will feature stories and songs in te reo Māori and there are poi and weaving workshops and a te reo-themed scavenger hunt.

You can also admire the stunning mural by artist Mr G, of Ngā Tamatoa foundation member Hana Te Hemara on the side of the Puke Ariki building. The mural was created during last year’s Māori Language Week and to mark the occasion, the New Plymouth clock tower is being lit orange, yellow and purple to mark the anniversary.

Te Wiki o te reo Māori runs from 11 to 17 Hepetema /September so whether you want to ako/ learn, whakarongo / listen, waiata /sing, or kōrero / speak in te reo Māori, this is your chance to get involved.

Wednesday 13 September

10am Crackerjacks at Puke Ariki - story time and songs in te reo.

10.30am Whina movie at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Cinema ($5 per ticket)

12.30pm Waiata at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

Thursday 14 September

10am Baby rhymes at Puke Ariki - songs in te reo

10am Crackerjacks at Bell Block Library

Friday 15 September

3.30pm Raranga tō tātou kōrero - weaving our stories - Inglewood Library.

Saturday 16 September

10.30am Disney movie screening - Coco in te reo at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Cinema ($5 per ticket)

1pm Raranga tō tātou kōrero - weaving our stories - Puke Ariki Discover It! Scavenger Hunt.

Go to the events section on our website for dates, times and other details for events happening at our venues throughout the week.

© Scoop Media

