Greyhound Euthanized Following Horrific Injuries While Racing On Friday

The greyhound Lolly Rapper couldn’t survive horrific injuries when she fell during a race on Friday 8 September 2023. She suffered a compound fracture where bones broke through her skin. She was subsequently euthanised.

Animal rights organisation SAFE is urging any future Government to take immediate action to ban greyhound racing.

SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says injuries and deaths will continue so long as the industry operates.

"Injuries are common and even if they survive, many greyhounds suffer from lifelong health complications as a result," says de Roo.

"Last season, 40 per cent of greyhounds that raced were injured. And since September 2021 when the Government warned the industry it was ‘on notice’, there have been over 1900 injuries and 184 broken bones."

The Racing Integrity Board’s recently completed reviews of the industry found that injuries were continuing to "trend upwards", and that the industry had a slow response to track safety issues. It also stated, "Many of the concerns are as relevant today as they were 10 years ago".

"We have seen four separate reviews in the last decade, all uncovering significant animal welfare concerns," says de Roo.

"The solution has been obvious for some time now. New Zealanders support a ban on greyhound racing. In fact, an independent poll showed that 74% of people confirmed they would vote to ban greyhound racing if it went to a referendum."

"Governments of all stripes have kicked the can down the road too many times, and any future Government must take immediate action."

