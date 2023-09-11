Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smaller Class Sizes Will Genuinely Put Tamariki At Centre Of Education

Monday, 11 September 2023, 5:29 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

Smaller class sizes are one of the most important steps we can make to improve learning in primary schools, NZEI Te Riu Roa said today off the back of a Ministerial Advisory Group Reviewing School Staffing announcement.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter said today’s announcement followed a strong union campaign which put staffing issues on the agenda. The review arose out of collective agreement negotiations earlier this year.

“Teachers’ working conditions are students’ learning conditions. Teachers and principals I speak to across the country are all really clear that staffing, and better learning support, are fundamental issues we need to fix in order to really benefit the learning of tamariki.”

“The good news is there is a template waiting for the government to pick up on. Our union commissioned the independentPūaotanga review in 2021 – which delivered a blueprint for change.

Pūaotanga made recommendations to increase teacher aides, having a dedicated learning support coordination in all schools, increased management staffing entitlements, and reducing class sizes. These steps and others would significantly benefit tamariki.”

Mark Potter said the union had argued for the inclusion of early childhood education in the review.

“We are disappointed that the review will not advance progress on teacher to student ratios in early childhood, which are an ongoing commitment as stated in the Early Learning Action Plan. Given that ECE establishes the learning journeys of tamariki and teachers in early childhood education face the same issues of increasingly diverse learning needs and management of curriculum, this is a missed opportunity.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 