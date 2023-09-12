Have You Seen Hunter?

11 September

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of

Hunter, who was last seen at 4.30pm on Linwood Avenue, Linwood, Christchurch.

He was wearing a grey hoody with a yellow print, a blue T shirt, camo cargo

pants and black shoes.

Police and Hunter’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Hunter or has information on his whereabouts is urged to

call Police on 111, quoting file number 230911/0375.

