Have You Seen Hunter?
Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 6:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 September
Police are appealing to the public for
information on the whereabouts of
Hunter, who was last
seen at 4.30pm on Linwood Avenue, Linwood,
Christchurch.
He was wearing a grey hoody with a
yellow print, a blue T shirt, camo cargo
pants and black
shoes.
Police and Hunter’s family have concerns for
his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Hunter or has
information on his whereabouts is urged to
call Police on
111, quoting file number
230911/0375.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line
The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More