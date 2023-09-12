Public Rally In Support Of Climate Prisoners

On Tuesday 12 September, members of the public will come together to rally in support of imprisoned Restore Passenger Rail supporters Rosemary Penwarden, Jen Olsen, and Alex Cockle.

At 11:45am, Penwarden’s appeal against the decision to deny her bail will be heard by Justice Grice at the Wellington High Court on Molesworth St. Supporters of the three will gather at this time, and hear updates on the remand prisoners and hear messages from them.

A large prison cell will be placed on the footpath, where supporters can write messages to the climate prisoners, and record video clips from within the cell.

“Top climate scientist Professor James Renwick warned on Friday that if we reach 3 or 4 degrees of global warming, we will experience the collapse of civilisation. Based on its policies and actions, New Zealand’s emissions are in line with 3-4 degrees of global warming, according to Climate Action Tracker. This means we are on track to our civilisation’s collapse. Successive governments have failed us for over 30 years, and now our two biggest political parties are planning to fail us if either of them forms a government after the election. This constitutes a betrayal of the New Zealand people by our leaders. It is now the duty of every person to resist. We come together in the spirit of resistance and in solidarity with climate prisoners Rosemary, Jen and Alex,” said spokesperson Joseph J Fullerton.

To attend the event, meet outside the Wellington High Court on Molesworth Street at 11:45 am. We plan to announce an update from the courts at the event sometime between 12:15 and 12:45 pm.

© Scoop Media

