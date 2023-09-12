Applications Open For Peter Laing Memorial Trust Grants
Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council
Applications are now open for Peter Laing Memorial Trust
grants, designed to assist people who intend to follow a
practical farming career.
Peter Laing was a Wairarapa
farmer dedicated to agriculture, farming, and his
community.
Grants can be used to pay
for:
- practical training to help people enter the
agricultural industry (e.g., through a cadet scheme, or
certificate or diploma level of study)
- specialist
equipment, such as a saddle, or to buy dogs, for people
starting their first job in
agriculture.
Applicants must be a resident in
Wairarapa or have strong links with the region,
and:
- have a focus on pastoral farming with a
planned career path
- a strong desire to expand their
knowledge and interest in agriculture
The Peter
Laing Memorial Trust Grant Round 2024 closes at 4pm on
Friday 10 November.
Application
forms are available on the Council website, or at the
Council’s offices at 161 Queen Street and 27 Lincoln Road,
and Masterton District Library, 54 Queen Street.
Any
questions about the grants can be sent to: sandras@mstn.govt.nz
