Applications Open For Peter Laing Memorial Trust Grants

Applications are now open for Peter Laing Memorial Trust grants, designed to assist people who intend to follow a practical farming career.

Peter Laing was a Wairarapa farmer dedicated to agriculture, farming, and his community.

Grants can be used to pay for:

practical training to help people enter the agricultural industry (e.g., through a cadet scheme, or certificate or diploma level of study)

specialist equipment, such as a saddle, or to buy dogs, for people starting their first job in agriculture.

Applicants must be a resident in Wairarapa or have strong links with the region, and:

have a focus on pastoral farming with a planned career path

a strong desire to expand their knowledge and interest in agriculture

The Peter Laing Memorial Trust Grant Round 2024 closes at 4pm on Friday 10 November.

Application forms are available on the Council website, or at the Council’s offices at 161 Queen Street and 27 Lincoln Road, and Masterton District Library, 54 Queen Street.

Any questions about the grants can be sent to: sandras@mstn.govt.nz

